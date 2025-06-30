New Plans For Tavern at Turner Hall

Proposed tavern would bring new life to the historic building's first floor.

The first-floor bar and restaurant space at Turner Hall, vacant since spring 2024, could soon reopen under a new proposal from Pabst Theater Group (PTG).

Gary Witt, the group’s executive director, and Matt Beringer, its chief operating officer, recently filed a liquor license application for a tavern called Turner Hall Ballroom. The proposal shares a name with PTG’s second-level concert venue, housed in the same building at 1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

According to the application, the 5,540-square-foot tavern would provide “beverage service in connection with events at the upstairs Turner Hall Ballroom,” as well as “other neighboring events.”

The future business plans to focus primarily on alcoholic beverages, with an estimated 10% of revenue coming from non-alcoholic drink sales. While there is no current plan for food service, the owners have not ruled it out, noting the potential for a future restaurant in the application.

Richard Ryan, a longtime bar manager for PTG, is listed as registered agent for the proposed tavern.

With plans to open in August, Turner Hall Ballroom would bring new life to the space formerly occupied by the Turning Tables Tavern and Eatery, which rebranded as Diverse Dining Market and relocated to 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. last July.

During its two-year tenure in the Turner Hall space, Turning Tables operated as both a full-service restaurant and a teaching kitchen for aspiring restaurateurs. The business showcased multiple chefs, with menu items ranging from barbecue and soul food to Friday fish fry.

Prior to Turning Tables’ 2022 opening, the space was home to Tavern at Turner Hall for two years until its pandemic-era closure.

A license application for Turner Hall Ballroom is pending before the City of Milwaukee. If approved, the tavern’s proposed hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. Friday through Saturday.

The partners have also applied for an occupancy permit, as well as a public entertainment premises license requesting DJs, karaoke, dancing and more.

Witt declined to comment on plans for the upcoming business.

PTG operates five additional venues across Milwaukee, including the Pabst Theater, The Riverside Theater, Miller High Life Theatre, Vivarium and The Fitzgerald.