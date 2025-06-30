New Bank Branch Planned for Capitol Drive

Nation's largest bank is on the move in Milwaukee.

The nation’s largest bank could soon have a new Milwaukee branch.

Chase Bank, according to a federal filing, intends to open a new branch at the intersection of N. 1st Street and W. Capitol Drive.

It’s a signal that the bank is likely to replace its existing branch and drive-up ATMs a block to the west. The bank currently leases space for a long-standing branch in a two-story office building at 210 W. Capitol Dr. that is owned and anchored by Outreach Community Health Centers. The healthcare provider expanded the complex in recent years with a new building to the west. Chase also operates a drive-thru facility with 24-hour ATMs, 201 W. Capitol Dr., across the street.

The Office of the Comptroller of Currency filing indicates Chase plans to open its new branch at the northeast corner of the intersection of N. 1st Street and W. Capitol Drive, but N. 1st Street doesn’t connect squarely across Capitol Drive and, as a result, leads to all of the properties on the north side of Capitol Drive being slightly east of the south side of the intersection. City permit records do not indicate a location. The larger, easternmost property houses a multi-tenant building, 100-202 E. Capitol Dr., owned by Pieper Properties and anchored by Outpost Natural Foods.

Chase has opened several new branches in the Milwaukee area in recent years, including new branches in St. Francis and Shorewood. Eight blocks east of the proposed branch, Town Bank recently opened a new branch in front of a Burlington store.

By FDIC-reported deposit value, Chase was the third-largest bank in Milwaukee County as of June 30, 2024, and the fourth-largest in Wisconsin. The bank has 19 Milwaukee County offices and 58 statewide. By deposits and assets, it is the largest bank in the United States.

A Chase spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

