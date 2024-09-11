Eagle Park Adds Spirits to Taproom Lineup

New state law allows brewing and distilling company to sell liquor and wine at its Lower East Side taproom.

A change in state law has left Eagle Park Brewing Company in high spirits — and with a fully stocked taproom.

The brewery and distillery is now selling its locally made spirits in cocktails and to-go at its Lower East Side taproom, 823 E. Hamilton St.

The change comes in response to an overhaul of the state’s alcohol regulations, led by Governor Tony Evers and signed into law last December.

The legislation, 2023 Wisconsin Act 73, modernized the former three-tier system for alcohol licensing, which prohibited breweries from selling wine or distilled spirits.

Eagle Park is now able to showcase its entire product line, including bourbon, rum, vodka, brandy, gin and more, all distilled at its Muskego production facility.

“We’re proud of our comprehensive spirits program and how that side of the Eagle Park business has grown over the years,” said Jake Schinker, co-owner of Eagle Park Brewing Company. “With new state regulations, we’re thrilled to welcome spirits-enthusiasts into the Hamilton taproom.”

The award-winning spirits are incorporated into a selection of house cocktails, which are expected to rotate seasonally. Offerings range from classic Negronis and old fashioneds — both brandy and bourbon-based — to craft drinks such as vodka-spiked hibiscus berry lemonade and the transducer, featuring Eagle Park vodka, ginger brandy, grape juice, lime juice and ginger ale press.

The menu continues with an array of customizable mixed drinks and wine by the glass. To-go offerings include vodka-based hard seltzer, which are available in various flavors, packaged in cans and sold in packs of six.

The new additions round out Eagle Park’s existing selection of craft beers and food.

“We love the communal experience of our taproom, so whether it is a craft beer, cocktail, or a bite to eat, we want people to come in and enjoy everything Eagle Park has to offer,” Schinker said.

The business’s local presence has expanded along with its menu. Eagle Park recently opened a new bar and taproom for Milwaukee Brewing Company in Bay View, after acquiring the brand in 2022.

Eagle Park’s Lower East Side taproom is open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.

