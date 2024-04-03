Eagle Park Brewing Plans Bay View Taproom

Showcasing Milwaukee Brewing beers; plans to open in May at former Tonic Tavern.

Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling Company is returning to the nest.

Nearly seven years after its founding at the Harbor District’s Lincoln Warehouse, the brewery is planning to open its newest taproom just a few blocks away in Bay View.

The upcoming location will showcase beers from Milwaukee Brewing Company, fulfilling a goal that Eagle Park set back in September 2022, when it first acquired the Milwaukee Brewing brand.

The new taproom is slated to open in May at 2335 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., the former site of Tonic Tavern.

In addition to pours of Louie’s Demise, MKE IPA and other popular beers from the former brewery, the taproom would aim to provide a “central gathering spot” for community members to socialize and enjoy time with family and friends, Eagle Park said in a news release.

The venue also plans to host activities and events such as live music and cribbage leagues.

The release noted that Milwaukee Brewing Company, now called Milwaukee Brewing & Distilling, will take center stage at the new location, allowing its nearly 30-year legacy to shine.

It will also help Eagle Park expand its reach into a new area of the city. The company, founded in 2017 by Jake Schinker and brothers Max and Jackson Borgardt, currently operates locations at 823 E. Hamilton St. and S64 W15640 Commerce Center Pkwy, in Muskego.

Grand opening details will be shared at a later date, though guests can expect a selection of featured beers and spirits, as well as entertainment.

Previous Plans

Before Eagle Park announced its plans for the Bay View building, another business had its eye on the space.

In February, Tonic Tavern regular David Schrank submitted a license application with plans to open a tavern called The Golden Horn.

At the time, Schrank had not yet secured a lease for the building, and was aware that his plans were not guaranteed to proceed. He told Urban Milwaukee that building owner Timothy Dertz was likely weighing multiple offers from potential new tenants.

It appears Eagle Park won out in the end.

In sharing his vision for the future tavern, Schrank emphasized the importance of the classic corner tavern, which he said represents a nostalgic era in the neighborhood where establishments like Gerry’s Diamond Tap, Hayshakers and others once thrived.

And though The Golden Horn won’t be the one to carry that torch, Eagle Park shares a similar focus.

“The choice of Bay View, known for its community spirit and bustling social scene, mirrors Eagle Park’s first location,” the brewery said. “This choice reinforces the brand’s commitment to Milwaukee’s heritage of corner bars and the communal enjoyment of locally crafted beverages.”