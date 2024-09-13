After False Start, New Nightclub Moving Forward in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new nightclub is progressing in Walker’s Point, more than a year after its initial proposal.

Live Lounge, the latest venture from industry veteran Felipe Martinez, Jr. is preparing to open at 725 S. 1st St., bringing new life to a vacant building near the heart of the neighborhood’s nightlife businesses.

The Common Council’s Licenses Committee recommended approval for the business at its Sept. 10 meeting. The proposal will now head to full for a final decision.

With nearly two decades of entrepreneurial experience, Martinez brings a wealth of knowledge to the upcoming project; however, certain aspects of his background raised concerns among committee members. Specifically regarding his former club, Walker’s Lounge, which the city shut down in February 2023.

The venue was the site of a non-fatal shooting on New Year’s Day, where two people were injured after an altercation between patrons.

More than 18 months have passed since the closure, and Martinez said he’s ready for a fresh start. “I’m trying to move forward in the business and kind of rectify the issues that I had prior,” he told committee members.

Martinez also operates Flip N’ Styles and an apprenticeship program at 817 W. National Ave. The barber shop has been in business for 18 years, with nine of those years at the current location.

Martinez and his attorney David Halbrooks told the committee that Live Lounge is intended to be a welcoming place for all.

The nightclub plans to host theme nights for the Latin community, LGBT individuals, and other groups, and will feature “multiple genres” of live music and entertainment including DJs, karaoke, comedy acts, and performances by dancers.”

Security is a main concern for the business, especially given its location near W. National Avenue and S. 1st Street, both of which are high-traffic roads. Martinez is collaborating with area Alderman José G. Pérez to develop a comprehensive plan to address any potential issues.

That includes a minimum of six security guards, including male and female employees. stationed at the main entrance to check bags and wand patrons. The nightclub will also use an ID scanner and valet services to mitigate traffic congestion in front of the building. Parking lots will also be monitored by security guards — a response to a pattern of gun theft from cars at Martinez’s previous establishment.

Pérez said he’s reassured that the security measures are legally integrated into the business’s plan of operation.

“I just want to know that all these measures are taken into account and we’re being conscious moving forward, one, with the past experience and what we’re doing now differently, and knowing that the neighborhood is just going to get that much more dense and that many more people having eyes on the street,” Perez said, referencing a proposed affordable apartment building planned for 100 E. National Ave., across the street from Live Lounge.

The hearing also addressed the reason for the license delay. Martinez explained that the process had been on hold “for more than a year due to consequences of the previous revocation.”

“I’ve spoken to the applicant on a couple occasions, and I think I’ve been crystal clear with him not to repeat the same issues,” Perez said.” I think there’s been enough time in court with the other location and with it being closed now for a significant amount of time, I feel comfortable moving forward at this point.” Martinez and a separate legal team are appealing a circuit court decision rendered in the city’s favor.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland moved approval of the new license. There were no objections.

The full council will take up the proposal on Sept. 24.

