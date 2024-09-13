Marco’s Pizza Opening Northwest Side Location

National chain is poised to open in a former T-Mobile store on Good Hope Road.

Marco’s Pizza, a national chain, is eyeing Milwaukee for its next location.

The company plans to open a quick-service restaurant at 7335 W. Good Hope Rd., marking its first venture into the city proper. Currently, Marco’s operates nearby locations in West Allis and Waukesha, with a total of 15 locations across the state.

The Ohio-based franchise is not to be confused with Marco’s “World Famous” pizza, which includes two locations in Milwaukee.

Marco’s began work on the northwest side commercial space, formerly home to a T-Mobile store, in June, according to permit requests. The restaurant installed a kitchen hood, grill and other equipment, and is in the process of securing a sign permit.

Once open, the 1,550-square-foot restaurant will focus on delivery and carryout, offering a variety of pizzas, pizza bowls, sandwiches and salads, as well as build-your-own options.

An online menu features six signature pizzas including Hawaiian chicken with ham, grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, original sauce and three cheeses; white cheezy, topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, garlic parmesan sauce and four cheeses and pepperoni magnifico, with two types of pepperoni, romesan seasoning, original sauce and three cheeses.

Marco’s Pizza takes particular pride in its dough, which is made fresh in-store every day. In addition to its Italian-style offerings, the restaurant serves chicken wings and icing-drizzled “cinnasquares.”

Marco’s Pizza is poised to open within a shopping center near Uihlein Soccer Park. Additional businesses including Wingstop, Starbucks and Subway are currently operating in the building.

Italian-born Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco founded Marco’s Pizza in 1978, opening the first location in Oregon, Ohio. The chain now operates upwards of 1,200 stores in 35 states, as well as in Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and Mexico.

The Milwaukee location aims to employ between 15 and 25 workers, according to its plan of operation. The restaurant will open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Marco’s has not announced an opening date. A representative of the chain did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

