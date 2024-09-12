New Cafe Proposed For Crisol Corridor

Brew-Jas would replace Urbal Tea Co., which plans to relocate.

Whether navigating the bustling streets of a foreign country or visiting a tried-and-true Milwaukee spot, Marissa Lopez and her husband, John Reed, rarely miss the opportunity to explore a new cafe.

The couple are drawn to the unique blend of culture, community, and yes, caffeine, that coffee shops offer, whether through art and murals, colorful customers, craft beverages or a little bit of each.

“Wherever we go, we make it a point to visit local coffee shops to draw inspiration,” Lopez said.

And they’ve been taking notes.

This fall, the couple plans to channel their collective knowledge into their very own venture: Brew-Jas Coffee House.

The new business is set to open this fall at 3060 S. 13th St., replacing Urbal Tea in the South Side’s Crisol Corridor, one of the city’s most diverse business districts.

The location holds particular significance for the couple, who aim to provide food and beverage, as well as an inclusive gathering space for neighbors.

“We want everyone to feel welcome,” Reed said. “I think the biggest thing for us is to be part of the community and be welcomed in, and also vice versa—making [customers] feel welcomed in as well.”

The couple, whose entrepreneurial pursuits include Milwaukee Hemp Company and The She Shed MKE, said their latest project has been a goal “for really long time.”

The name Brew-Jas has several layers of meaning, honoring both Milwaukee’s nickname, Brew City, and its German heritage. In German, jas (spelled haus) means house, so Brew-Jas can be interpreted as “brewhouse,” Reed said.

Brujas is also the Spanish word for witches. But the cafe’s selection of potions — or beverages — promises to lean more delicious than detrimental.

An opening menu includes hot and iced coffee, as well as a lineup of classic espresso drinks. The cafe also plans to serve matcha and a variety of teas, plus mocktails and specialty beverages ranging from cozy Mexican hot chocolate to refreshing watermelon mojitos.

The couple said they’ll feature a handful of seasonal flavors each month, as well as holiday-themed specials.

“Crisol Corridor is really one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Milwaukee,” Lopez said. “You have people who are Latino, Middle Eastern, Asian, Pakistani—it’s really a great, diverse neighborhood. And so we definitely want to incorporate some other traditional teas that are popular. We have Moroccan mint tea on the menu, and eventually we’ll have some Turkish coffee and things like that.

To eat, Brew-Jas would offer grab-and-go salads, yogurt parfaits, assorted fruit, chips, tamales, frozen pizza and various pastries including conchas, bagels, croissants, cupcakes, muffins, scones and cookies.

The cafe plans to add beer and wine in the future.

Though Lopez and Reed originally hoped to open Brew-Jas in late August, the process took longer than expected. A new opening date is tentatively set for early October.

In the meantime, the couple are zeroing in on a vision for the space itself.

“The bones are already there,” said John, noting that the building was renovated in recent years. “I think the vibe of it is going to be very artistic, very cultured, but very welcoming to all. Basically, we want you to walk in and say ‘okay, I belong here.'”

The spacious, 2,200-square-foot cafe, which features a poured concrete bar, will soon be dressed up with murals and hand-painted signage from local artists.

“We’re big on art,” Reed said.

The decor will also pay homage to the couple’s Mexican and Latin-American roots.

The couple said they worked with Urbal Tea owner Nick Nowaczyk to secure a lease for the cafe space. The tea shop announced in late March that it would temporarily halt cafe operations, with plans to strengthen its wholesale presence and expand production in the interim.

The business is now in the process of relocating, according to an online post from Nowaczyk. The company’s tea blends are still available to purchase online.

Once open, Brew-Jas plans to operate daily from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. or even later, providing a comfortable space where patrons can sit for extended periods to tackle homework and other tasks.

“There isn’t a coffee spot for the neighborhood in that area, and we want to become that,” Reed said.

Lopez added, “we really want this to be a staple for the community, and kind of build it around culture, art and coffee.”

The property is owned by Home Base Deals, LLC, which lists a Mequon PO Box and no named registered agent in state records.

