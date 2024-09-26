‘Off Shore’ Food Trailer Surfaces in Milwaukee

Often found outside wine bars and breweries, the rolling restaurant offers seafood and chef-quality dishes.

The doors at 2A Wine Merchants were propped open on Wednesday night, tempting the early-autumn breeze and beckoning passersby in for a glass of liquid respite.

Once inside, however, many drifted back out to the sidewalk, lured by the unmarked food trailer parked in front of the wine bar, 577 E. Erie St.

Identifiable only by its beachy “laundry today or naked tomorrow” signage, Off Shore food trailer drew some double-takes and more than a few inquiries from passersby.

But the questions ground to a halt as orders began popping up in the window. Plates of berry-crowned burrata, habanero-spiked halibut ceviche and freshly shucked oysters materialized from the tiny kitchen, and were quickly ferried away by hungry customers.

The food trailer, which launched in early August, blurs the lines between street fare and fine dining, showcasing an eclectic menu of high-end seafood and chef-quality dishes.

The concept perfectly aligns with owner Trent Leiknes, who has leveraged years of experience in professional kitchens and an affinity for seafood to bring a fresh philosophy to Milwaukee’s mobile dining scene.

“We figured it out as we went,” said Leiknes, runs the trailer with help from his friends Emmy Harding and Louis Bennett II.

While creating the menu, Leiknes started with his personal favorites. “I really enjoy oysters, and there’s only so many places you can go around town,” he said. “In our first two weeks, we sold almost 400 oysters.”

From there, the chef expanded into summery dishes like ceviche, punching up the mild fish with spicy chilis and slivers of red onion.

“That ceviche is made every morning,” he said, noting that freshness makes all the difference. “If we gotta run out of it, we run out of it.”

Another seafood dish, salmon tartine, features tender, white wine-poached salmon, salmon gravlax, capers and dill atop a slice of Rocket Baby Bakery toast.

The pork belly banh mi — great for sharing — includes layers of pickled vegetables and a zingy gochujang and fermented chili aioli to cut through the ultra-rich meat.

A stick-to-your-ribs short rib chorizo tostada is ideal for the impending brisk weather, with layers of charred carrot salsa, chicharrone, shaved red onion, cotija and fennel-arugula salad — all atop a crispy corn tortilla.

The food trailer also serves oysters on the half shell for $2.50 apiece and frites with aioli, along with a rotating selection of vegetarian dishes.

Leiknes’s career includes experience at several Milwaukee-area establishments, though he gives special credit to Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar, noting that most of his training took place at the former Bay View location.

Its owners, meanwhile, have played a role in shaping the new venture, Leiknes said.

“I would like to add my gratification to Mike and Angela [Engel], who have let me use their kitchen as my home base to get off the ground,” he said. “They’re great people and everyone should know that.”

Leiknes is brainstorming a fall menu for the food trailer, which will likely swap ceviche for heartier offerings such as sandwiches and more vegetarian dishes.

Off Shore plans to continue its tour of the area as long as the weather permits, with plans to pop up at a number of wine bars and breweries throughout the coming month and beyond.

Plans for the winter are still unclear, said Leiknes, though he noted an interest in catering special events such as weddings and birthday parties.

For now, diners can track the food trailer via Instagram to plan their next visit.

Photos

