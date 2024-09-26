Fights, a shooting and other violations led to months-long closure for new bar.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Multiple on-premises fights and a shooting took place at Punta Cana during its first year in business, prompting an extended closure — and city-enforced suspension — for the southside tavern.

The tropical-themed bar, 2000 S. 13th St., plans to reopen this week, according to employees, for the first time since July 12.

“She’s had several incidents in her first year, so I want her to take that seriously,” said area Alderman José G. Pérez, the council president, during a Sept. 10 license renewal hearing.

Perez told committee members that he declined to approve a provisional license for Punta Cana in July, causing the business to close until owner Maritza Pica Fuentes could secure a renewal.

The Milwaukee Common Council granted the license on Tuesday, bringing an end to the bar’s 72-day hiatus.

“The provisional license is not a right,” said Pérez, addressing Fuentes as well as “any applicant” listening. “It’s usually granted when someone forgets — they lapse. But when there’s a police report involved, I believe it’s up to the alder to approve the provisional.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Perez attributed his decision to the tavern’s police report, which detailed six incidents occurring between Feb. 10 and July 10.

The first item, a shots-fired report, indicates that the business’s exterior sustained between 15 and 20 bullet impacts. However, a representative from Punta Cana told officers that the bar had “no idea” who might have shot at the building or why. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Punta Cana was the site of two physical fights, both of which were dispersed before escalating further. The report also references a series of license checks, during which patrons were observed drinking illegally outside the tavern, generating excessive noise and other violations.

In one case, police note that employees were “argumentative.”

During the Sept. 10 hearing, Fuentes, accompanied by interpreter Sam Dawson, apologized to the committee members on behalf of herself and her staff.

“I apologize for any insults that were made towards them,” Fuentes said, also noting that she has spoken with staff about their behavior.

Fuentes said she’s taking steps to prevent future incidents by implementing stronger security measures and training employees to call the police when necessary.

Rather than tack an additional suspension onto Punta Cana’s months-long hiatus, Perez suggested that the time closed serve as a suspension.

Thus, Alderman Scott Spiker moved to renew the tavern’s license with a 72-day suspension to be held in abeyance. The bar was instructed to remain closed until after the full council meeting on Sept. 24.

There were no objections to Spiker’s motion.

The tavern remained closed as of Wednesday evening; however, employees told Urban Milwaukee that the space was being cleaned up in anticipation of reopening later in the week, possibly Thursday.

Fuentes did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.