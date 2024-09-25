Kim’s Thai is Closed

Thai restaurant near the airport calls it quits after 14 years of service.

The end of summer brought a flurry of restaurant closures to Milwaukee, as numerous establishments called it quits in tandem with the changing seasons.

One of the latest in the bunch was Kim’s Thai Restaurant, which closed its doors last weekend.

The family-owned restaurant shared the news in a brief, online message Sunday.

“To our customers: we are permanently closed,” it said. “Thank you for the years of patronage in supporting our small family business.”

At the time of its closure, Khemphone Paneboune was the owner and agent for the restaurant, which she operated with help from her husband and daughter.

Kim’s Thai, established in 2010, was a southside staple for authentic Thai curries, soups, and noodles, offering guests the choice to carry out or dine in a self-described “no-frills” environment. The unassuming restaurant space was outfitted with red booth seating and bright green walls. Framed photos of menu items were on display throughout the dining room.

Located at 938 W. Layton Ave., just west of the airport, Kim’s Thai attracted both locals and travelers with a comprehensive menu featuring favorites like pad Thai, pad kee mao, and panang curry, along with selections from other international cuisines including crab rangoon, chow mein, pho and Singapore noodles.

The Layton Avenue restaurant space is part of a larger, strip mall-style building that also contains an IHOP restaurant, tobacco shop and liquor store. The 2006 building is under the ownership of Janesville 2011 Property, LLC, which lists Siyavoush Soleimani as its registered agent.

Kim’s Thai joins a handful of Milwaukee restaurants in its recent closure. At least six establishments have shuttered across the city since early August including Mazos Hamburgers, North Avenue Market, Hot Dish Pantry, Sabrosa Cafe and Gallery, Restaurant Jerez and Kitchen Kings.

