Crab legs for breakfast? The Seafood Shack is making that a reality on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The South Milwaukee restaurant recently added a second location at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., marking its entrance with an over-the-top breakfast special featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, onions, peppers, smoked beef sausages, six pieces of bacon, Cajun butter garlic sauce, toast and — the pièce de résistance — a steamed crab cluster.

And that’s just the beginning for the counter-service restaurant, where owner Tyseria Griffin is also dishing up chicken wings, shrimp, catfish, mozzarella sticks and sandwiches ranging from cheeseburgers to Philly cheesesteaks.

The restaurant offers both carryout service and on-site dining, with hookah available for those who eat in. Unlike its sibling location, the East Side restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol.

The Seafood Shack replaced the former Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers in the strip mall-style building, 2326-2342 N. Farwell Ave. The 15,400-square-foot structure, owned by an affiliate of North Avenue Redevelopment LLC, also contains a Pizza Hut restaurant, chiropractic offices, a pet food store and The Glasshouse, a vape and smoke tobacco shop.

Prior to Louie’s Char Dogs & Butter Burgers, the restaurant space was home to China Wok.

Since moving into the building, Griffin has painted the interior in vibrant shades of orange and blue, complemented by neon signage featuring an open-mouthed catfish. The 1,300-square-foot restaurant space also features a handful of booths and high-top tables.

The Seafood Shack is now offering lunch and dinner, along with happy hour specials, at its new location. Rotating lunch specials are available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with happy hour taking place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hours of operation for the East Side restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m., according to a license application.

The Seafood Shack previously operated an additional restaurant at 2500 N. Mayfair Rd. in Wauwatosa. That location closed in March.

Griffin did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

