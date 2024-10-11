Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Rasheema McKnight has fond memories of eating subs and ice cream from The Chocolate Factory as a child — an experience she’s now channeling into her latest venture, Harley’s Chopped Sandwiches.

The upcoming restaurant, slated to open in early 2025 at 7211-7213 W. Burleigh St., will be McKnight’s first solo culinary business, but she’s no stranger to the kitchen.

“I wanted to be a chef when I was growing up,” she said. “I have a lot of siblings — a lot of family members — and we used to always cook.”

After studying culinary arts at Milwaukee Area Technical College, McKnight began helping out at her husband’s restaurant, Greedy Guyz.

“I’d be over there taking over, so he was like ‘you’ve gotta just open up your own,'” she said with a laugh. “So I was like ‘okay!’ And I did.”

McKnight has also worked in a handful of fast-casual restaurants. These days, she stays sharp in the kitchen by preparing meals for kids at her daycare business. “They eat five -star meals,” she said. “I just love to cook.”

Named for McKnight’s son, Harley, the upcoming restaurant plans to serve salads, sandwiches and ice cream for both dine-in and carryout.

A tentative menu for Harley’s includes chicken salad, Caesar salad, and an assortment of six-inch subs, such as cheese; ham and provolone; provolone, ham, and prosciuttini; turkey and provolone; and tuna fish. Ice cream would come in flavors like chocolate, double-dark chocolate, strawberry, vanilla and “madness,” or all available flavors combined.

The restaurant will occupy 1,300 square feet in a space that previously housed City Net Cafe. McKnight plans to remodel the interior, envisioning a vibrant space filled with bright colors and fun graphics that reflect the nostalgic nature of the business.

“I’m just trying to bring something like [The Chocolate Factory] back,” McKnight said. “Just a bit more colorful, a little bit different and creative.”

McKnight comes from an entrepreneurial background, having partnered with family members to open several clothing stores, a hair salon and a daycare center throughout Milwaukee.

The Burleigh Street building is owned by 7211 Burleigh LLC, which lists Patrick Reiter as its registered agent.

A license application for Harley’s Chopped Sandwiches is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. The restaurant has no plans to serve alcohol.

The business’s proposed hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a license application.

