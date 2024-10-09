Amorphic Beer Brings Three Minute Thesis to Oriental Theatre

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Two years ago, Amorphic Beer tapped into its academic side with the launch of Three Minute Thesis, an event inviting speakers to share scientific, philosophical, and occasionally outrageous insights in just three minutes each.

Based on an international competition of the same title, the event has differentiated itself as “more fun and less maths.” And it’s been a hit. Three Minute thesis has since exploded in popularity at the Riverwest brewery, 3700 N. Fratney St., leading to a special collaboration with Milwaukee Film.

On Oct. 9, Amorphic will hold an all-star edition of Three Minute Thesis at the Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave., inviting past champions to reprise their presentations to a much larger audience.

The hand-selected lineup of speakers will take the stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with topics ranging from “How to make the best grilled cheese” to “The greatest invention Americans refuse to adopt.”

As the event wraps up, audience members will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite thesis, with winners crowned to conclude the evening. Champions will leave the theater with large trophies and undeniable bragging rights.

Eight different Amorphic Beers and seltzers will be available to purchase throughout the event. Attendees can also expect “unique intermission entertainment,” according to brewery owner Ron Hockersmith.

Tickets, $10 each, are available to purchase online and include a free Amorphic beer. Additional beverages and snacks will be available to purchase at the theater’s concessions.

Amorphic’s taproom is closed Wednesday for the event. It will return to business on Thursday with Trivia Bingo and Double Dub’s food truck on-site.

