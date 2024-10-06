With big menu of Malaysian food. Plus: New cafe planned, Public Market's Harvest Festival and Pizza Man returns.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dining at Khan Aseya feels like stepping into a family reunion.

In one corner, elders chat in their native language over cups of tea, periodically glancing at the TV overhead. Children venture about the dining room in twos and threes, stopping for a bite of food here and there, while a cast of relatives glide in and out of the kitchen.

All the while, plates of steaming fried rice, spicy soups and saucy noodles make their way to the table — each more comforting and satisfying than the last.

It’s no surprise the restaurant has earned the nickname “Mom’s Kitchen.”

Mohamed Ibrahim runs the front of house with his brother, Osman. Their mother, Aseya, does the cooking — a skill she picked up 15 years ago from reading recipe books and watching shows, she said.

Ibrahim, who also owns the neighboring grocery store, spent more than a year fixing up the building, which he said was previously in a state of disrepair.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The revamped space is painted a vibrant shade of green, with metallic embroidered tablecloths and vases of fabric flowers throughout the dining room. A curtain-lined window offers guests a glimpse into the kitchen.

The service at Khan Aseya is just as warm as the food and ambience. A bell is placed on each table along with thick menus, and diners are instructed to ring when they’re ready to order.

It’s a welcome touch, as it takes some time to wade through the restaurant’s extensive menu, which dedicates an entire page to different varieties of fried rice; subsequent categories are just as thorough.

Ibrahim said the egg-wrapped nasi goreng, or fried rice, is a best-seller, along with soups and stir-fried noodles. Every dish is made-to-order, so be aware that the extra care requires a little extra time.

Ibrahim and his family have worked diligently to ensure the authenticity of their food, even as certain ingredients, particularly spices and vegetables, remain difficult to source in the United States.

He said he relies on vendors near Chicago, who are able to provide most of his needs straight from Malaysia.

For Milwaukee’s Southeast Asian population, many of whom reside on the South Side, Khan Aseya is a taste of home.

“The dining room is always full,” Ibrahim said, noting that his mother’s food was a local staple, even before the restaurant. She cooked for community events, parties and the annual Holiday Folk Fair International in West Allis.

Ibrahim said he’s looking forward to this year’s fair, set for Nov. 22 through 24. The event features dancing, art and traditional dress — and Khan Aseya’s food is always a hit, he added.

The restaurant, 1201 W. Lincoln Ave., is open Monday through Friday from noon to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Photos

Milwaukee Public Market Celebrating 19th Anniversary With Harvest Festival

S’mores, fresh apple cider, and a pumpkin full of beer await at this year’s Harvest Festival, held at Milwaukee Public Market. The event, which commemorates the market’s 19th anniversary, is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons, across the street from the market at 423 N. Water St. “Each year, Harvest Fest serves as a reminder of the strong community the Market has built,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market and Business Improvement District #2. “It’s a moment for us to thank the people who support our mission by offering a day filled with food, music and fun, while celebrating the family-focused culture we’ve embraced for nearly 20 years.” Festival attendees can look forward to the return of traditions such as scarecrow building and pumpkin carving, as well as a new element, the Mini Harvest Market, showcasing local producers and growers.

Read the full article

‘Devastating’ Break-In Leaves Food Businesses Reeling

Anomalous and Blake Campbell were looking forward to a busy October, with a packed schedule of events for their dining concepts, Anomaly Catering and Yo’ Mama’s Kitchen. But an overnight break-in at the business’s home base, 3800 N. Teutonia Ave., left the pair shaken and without essential supplies for their upcoming obligations. “We had just stocked our freezer and fridge for the week, as we’re catering breakfast, lunch, and dinner for the next few days, along with two weddings,” Anomalous said in a statement. The Campbells, who discovered the break-in Monday morning, described the incident as “devastating,” and reported “extensive damage” to the building’s kitchen, as well as a loss of food, supplies and catering equipment.

Read the full article

New Restaurant For High-Turnover Southside Space

Read the full article

Birch Hosts John Markus For Collaboration Dinner

With its ever-changing menu and emphasis on locally sourced ingredients, Birch is known for keeping things fresh. And that extends beyond the restaurant’s core dishes, as Chef-Owner Kyle Knall hosts frequent pop-ups and a rotating cast of guest chefs, showcasing everything from oysters to French bistro fare. “We have so many regular guests that we love, and so we want to give them — and really anyone in Milwaukee — the opportunity to try something new,” Knall said. “And it’s just really fun for us, to cook with somebody new and learn things from them and just have a good time.” The latest change-up will take the form of a collaborative meal with John Markus. The Barbecue Hall of Fame Pitmaster and Emmy award-winning writer is also a close friend of Knall’s. He’ll pay a visit to the restaurant, 459 E. Pleasant St., on Thursday, Oct. 3.

Read the full article

Kinship Cafe Joining ThriveOn King

A partnership with Kinship Community Food Center will bring a cafe presence to ThriveOn King, a newly developed community hub in Bronzeville. Slated to open later this fall, Kinship Cafe plans to advance the food center’s mission by offering healthy meals and a local gathering place, while taking a holistic approach to addressing the intersecting struggles of hunger, isolation and poverty in Milwaukee. The public-facing cafe will serve coffee and espresso drinks, along with a menu featuring hot sandwiches, healthy bowls, salads and grab-and-go options. Meanwhile, cafe operations will dovetail with the nonprofit’s established workforce training program, which aims to create employment opportunities for systems-impacted individuals, including those affected by the criminal justice system and other institutions.

Read the full article

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in September

Oh snap. Throwback bar 90s2k Cafe threw open its doors in mid-September, bringing nostalgia-infused drinks and decor to Deer District. Located at 1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., the new business is a project of nightclub veterans Jake and Seth Dehne, who spent months transforming the former Howl at the Moon space into a retro haven. The revamped bar drew a large crowd for its Sept. 12 preview, unveiling a large-scale mural packed with cultural icons from the 90s and early 2000s. Patrons clustered around the sticker-topped bar, sipping on specialty drinks such as frozen cocktails, Sunny-D lunchbox shots and mixers featuring Little Hug fruit barrels.

Read the full article

New Event Space For Riverwalk

Read the full article

Pizza Man Reopens on Downer Avenue

Throughout its 54-year history in Milwaukee, Pizza Man has rebuilt, relocated and risen from the ashes. The restaurant’s latest pivot sees it boomerang back to its former location at 2597 N. Downer Ave., after a year-long run in Riverwest. Pizza Man reopened Friday, Sept. 27 at 3 p.m., concluding a seven-month hiatus. The restaurant teased its return in a Facebook post earlier this week, showing off photos of its revamped interior and announcing a giveaway for its first weekend back in business. According to the post, diners who share a picture of their meal on social media and tag Pizza Man will be entered to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant. Winners will be selected Monday, Sept. 30.

Read the full article

The Seafood Shack Opens on East Side

Crab legs for breakfast? The Seafood Shack is making that a reality on Milwaukee’s East Side. The South Milwaukee restaurant recently added a second location at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., marking its entrance with an over-the-top breakfast special featuring scrambled eggs, hash browns, onions, peppers, smoked beef sausages, six pieces of bacon, Cajun butter garlic sauce, toast and — the pièce de résistance — a steamed crab cluster. And that’s just the beginning for the counter-service restaurant, where owner Tyseria Griffin is also dishing up chicken wings, shrimp, catfish, mozzarella sticks and sandwiches ranging from cheeseburgers to Philly cheesesteaks. The restaurant offers both carryout service and on-site dining, with hookah available for those who eat in. Unlike its sibling location, the East Side restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol.

Read the full article