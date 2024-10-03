New Restaurant For High-Turnover Southside Space

Amorsito, previously a Paper Table vendor, will return as full-service restaurant in Lincoln Village.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amorsito is preparing to open a new location at 551 W. Becher St., replacing La Guelaguetza in a high-turnover space at the edge of Lincoln Village.

The Mexican restaurant has been a presence in Milwaukee since 2021, when it opened at 2936 S. 13th St. under co-owners Daniel Aaron Casas and Ricardo Perez.

In 2023, Amorsito relaunched as a vendor at Paper Table, 733 N. Milwaukee St. It’s since closed — along with all but one of its fellow tenants — but is planning a comeback in the near future.

The upcoming restaurant, now a solo project from Casas, will align closely with Amorsito’s original concept, showcasing candy-infused frozen mocktails, shakes, sundaes and baked goods. The sugar-fueled menu is fitting, given that the restaurant’s name loosely translates to “sweetie” in Spanish.

Featured items will include Sunkin Sourpatch, a fruit-flavored slushie filled with sour candies; and Nerds Brojito, a mojito riff with a sprinkling of crunchy Nerds.

Shakes include fruit-forward flavors like pineapple cherry and pink guava peach, along with indulgent chocolate peanut butter, caramel Oreo and others.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

On the savory side, Amorsito draws inspiration from Mexican, Caribbean and American cuisines, offering tacos, flautas, empanadas, burgers, tostones, chicken cordon bleu and more.

Signature dishes like the WhoooaNelly Power Bowl and JazzyTots represent the restaurant’s playful side, while the kids’ menu features miniature versions of classic entrees like enchiladas and chicken tenders.

A license application and occupancy permit for the upcoming restaurant are pending city approval.

The building’s prior tenant, La Guelaguetza, opened in June with a menu of spit-roasted al pastor, carne asada birria tacos and other Mexican dishes.

The Becher Street location was the third brick-and-mortar for the business, which continues to operate at 1039 W. National Ave. and 3902 S. Whitnall Ave. La Guelaguetza also has food trucks frequently parked at 1620 S. 13th St. and 3050 S. 13th St.

Previous restaurants in the Becher Street building include Marta’s Tamales and Fastbreak Cafe.

Casas did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.