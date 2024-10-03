Milwaukee Public Market Celebrating 19th Anniversary With Harvest Festival

Event will include mini-market, scarecrow-making, s'mores and more.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

S’mores, fresh apple cider, and a pumpkin full of beer await at this year’s Harvest Festival, held at Milwaukee Public Market.

The event, which commemorates the market’s 19th anniversary, is set for Saturday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Riverwalk Commons, across the street from the market at 423 N. Water St.

“Each year, Harvest Fest serves as a reminder of the strong community the Market has built,” said Paul Schwartz, executive director of the market and Business Improvement District #2. “It’s a moment for us to thank the people who support our mission by offering a day filled with food, music and fun, while celebrating the family-focused culture we’ve embraced for nearly 20 years.”

Festival attendees can look forward to the return of traditions such as scarecrow building and pumpkin carving, as well as a new element, the Mini Harvest Market, showcasing local producers and growers.

Featured vendors, including Hundred Acre, will offer hydroponic basil pesto, boozy cider, Wisconsin cheese, Milwaukee honey, apples and more for samples and purchase.

The festival will also feature an assortment of autumnal food and beverages from Anodyne Coffee Co., Freese’s Candy Shoppe, Margarita Paradise, Brew City Brand and the soon-to-open David Alan Alan’s Smokehouse, with special promotions available from vendors inside the market. That includes 20% off pumpkin spice cheddar cheese from West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe and select flavors at Oro di Oliva.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Still thirsty? look for the giant pumpkin. Lakefront Brewery will once again offer free tastings of its pumpkin lager, tapped straight from an extra-large gourd.

Live performances from the Bluegrass Allstars and Barred Owl String Band will take place throughout the day.

The market is also collecting non-perishable food items and monetary gifts for families in need.

For each donation, individuals will receive a recipe from Fredrich’s cookbook, Wisconsin Field to Fork. For each cookbook purchased, $5 will be donated to Hunger Task Force.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.