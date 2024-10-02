Seafood restaurant, throwback bar, shawarma spot and more opened last month.

Oh snap. Throwback bar 90s2k Cafe threw open its doors in mid-September, bringing nostalgia-infused drinks and decor to Deer District.

Located at 1103 N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr., the new business is a project of nightclub veterans Jake and Seth Dehne, who spent months transforming the former Howl at the Moon space into a retro haven.

The revamped bar drew a large crowd for its Sept. 12 preview, unveiling a large-scale mural packed with cultural icons from the 90s and early 2000s.

Patrons clustered around the sticker-topped bar, sipping on specialty drinks such as frozen cocktails, Sunny-D lunchbox shots and mixers featuring Little Hug fruit barrels.

Tunes from Justin Bieber, Beastie Boys and Britney Spears bopped in the background, while movies like Old School and Happy Gilmore played on TVs.

The interior at 90s2k is laden with conversation starters, from movie posters to an old payphone affixed to a back wall. During happy hour, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m, the bar is an ideal place to reminisce over a beer (N/A or regular), mixed drink or shareable “party bowl” cocktail.

Starting at 9 p.m., the business goes into dance mode, cranking up the music and clearing the floor for patrons to pop, lock and drop it.

Goodland Greens

Goodland Greens joined 3rd Street Market Hall in September, restoring made-to-order sandwiches and salads to the downtown food hall. The new vendor occupies two stalls where Make Waves and Greenhouse previously operated.

In addition to salads and sandwiches, Goodland Greens serves a variety of wraps, bowls, smoothies and juices. View the full menu online.

Milwaukee Fish & Chicken

A new fast food restaurant is open at 405 N. 27th St., offering quick-service meals at the former site of MooSa’s.

The menu at Milwaukee Fish & Chicken includes chicken wings, tenders and gizzards, fried fish and a wide variety of sides such as pizza puffs, nachos, onion rings, okra and more.

Junior’s Smoked BBQ

Junior’s Smoked BBQ returned to business in late September, marking the end of a four-month hiatus following its departure from Sherman Phoenix Marketplace.

The popular barbecue joint is now operating at 3329 W. Lisbon Ave., where it shares a kitchen with Amaranth Bakery.

Moving forward, Junior’s will be open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., offering a menu of smoked brisket, chicken, pulled pork and more, along with sides including macaroni and cheese and potato salad.

Meals are available for carryout and on-site dining at the Lisbon Avenue location.

The restaurant will also pop up at Milwaukee Public Market on Oct. 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., according to a social media post.

Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa

A new restaurant selling oversized flautas and much more recently opened in the Silver City neighborhood.

Flautas y Chilaquiles Los Villa, which also operates as a food truck, welcomed guests into its brick-and-mortar space at 3530 W. National Ave. in early September.

Owners Israel Villarreal and Elizabeth Flores Campos specialize in cuisine from Mexico City, where both grew up surrounded by good food and cooking — Villarreal’s mother operated a kitchen serving Mexican food and Campos’ father sold carnitas.

Cozumel Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant space at 2060 N. Humboldt Ave. has undergone significant changes in recent years, following the departure of longtime tenant Stubby’s Gastropub in December 2022.

Pizza Man later opened there, but lasted only a year before moving back to its prior space on Downer Avenue.

The building is now home to Cozumel Mexican Restaurant, which opened Sept. 5. During its first month in business, the restaurant made ample use of its riverfront patio, seating guests under the warm glow of string lights.

Cozumel also has locations in Janesville, Whitewater and Oak Creek.

Pizza Man

Pizza Man concluded a seven-month hiatus on Sept. 27, reopening in its former space at 2597 N. Downer Ave.

As it reenters the Milwaukee market, the restaurant’s menu of pizza, pasta and Italian appetizers remains largely unchanged; however, the new location is under new ownership.

Judy’s Cantina

Judy’s Cantina returned to service early last month, much to the delight of its loyal customer base. The restaurant moved into a new location at 2124 N. Farwell Ave. after a fire destroyed its previous space, 2207 E. North Ave.

Although best known for its ice-cold house margaritas and “famous burritos,” Judy’s offers an extensive menu of tacos, gorditas, sopes, enchiladas, chimichangas, tostadas and more.

The Seafood Shack

The Seafood Shack recently added a second location at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., dishing up chicken wings, shrimp, catfish, mozzarella sticks and sandwiches ranging from cheeseburgers to Philly cheesesteaks.

The restaurant, 2336 N. Farwell Ave., offers both carryout service and on-site dining, with hookahs available for those who eat in. Unlike its sibling location, the East Side restaurant doesn’t serve alcohol.

Lisa Kaye Bistro

After months of preparation — and more than a decade in the business — chef-owner Lisa McKay opened the doors to her first brick-and-mortar restaurant on Sept. 21, bringing her crowd-favorite pasties, blackened fish, street tacos and more to the Near West Side.

The new restaurant, Lisa Kaye Bistro, is located at 3801 W. Vliet St., the former site of Triciclo Peru

Mr. Shawarma

Middle Eastern restaurant Mr. Shawarma recently joined the lineup of vendors in the Eleven25 food court, adding a slate of new options to the Brewery District’s dining scene.

Mr. Shawarma replaced Fil Fil and offers a menu of falafel, gyros, shawarma and much more.

The Loon Room

A Northwoods-themed drinking parlor popped up at Third Coast Provisions in September. The Loon Room is housed on the lower level of the restaurant, 724 N. Milwaukee St., serving a menu of themed cocktails and small bites.

Pizza Shuttle

Pizza Shuttle Slice Shop was the second new vendor to open at 3rd Street Market Hall in September.

The restaurant serves a wide range of pies, ranging from bacon double cheeseburger to vegan offerings, as well as build-your-own options.

Fully Loaded Eatery

Chef and entrepreneur Yumi Lockridge opened her first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Fully Loaded Eatery, on the Northwest side last month.

A number of community members showed out for the Sept. 21 grand opening, ordering meals from the takeout window and eating on the restaurant’s outdoor patio.

Fully Loaded Eatery, 7870 W. Appleton Ave., got its start as a food truck in 2019. The restaurant serves a menu of soul foods such as pork chops, catfish, macaroni and cheese, cabbage and more.

Capybara Cafe

Crossroads Collective welcomed a new vendor on the final day of September, as Capybara Cafe welcomed its first guests to enjoy Colombian cuisine and espresso drinks.

The cafe, first opened in Illinois, made its debut at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., on Sept. 30, serving arepas, empanadas and much more.

