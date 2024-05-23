New Vendors Joining 3rd Street Market Hall

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

3rd Street Market Hall has been its usual, bustling self as of late, as events begin to ramp up ahead of the always-anticipated Milwaukee summer.

Amid all the action, however, three vendor stalls have been unusually quiet, following the recent departure of their occupants. It won’t stay that way for long, though.

A new concept, Goodland Greens, in the coming weeks. It will fill the stalls last occupied by Make Waves and Greenhouse, both of which closed in early May.

As its name suggests, Goodland Greens will focus on fresh fruits and vegetables, offering a menu of salads, wraps, smoothies and juices.

Kirby Clark and his partner, Phil Wilder — both veterans of the food service industry — will lead the restaurant, which aims to open in late June.

“We’re excited to join the lineup at 3rd St. Market Hall,” Clark said in a statement. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to start a new concept in this very exciting and energetic space. Our team is looking forward to growing and being further connected to the city that we all love so much.”

Although turnover at the food hall saw an uptick in May, leadership assured patrons that the process is by design.

“As part of 3rd St. Market Hall’s mission of curating a diverse lineup of locally owned and operated food and beverage outlets, the formula of short-term leases and commitments takes the pressures off owner/operators when they’re ready to explore new and other opportunities,” the food hall noted in a Thursday news release.

“That’s where Goodland Greens comes in: they’ll transform the existing spaces that were two separate concepts and present a larger, more all-encompassing brand that’s committed to fresh food offerings.”

Once open, the salad and juice bar intends to partner with local food vendors and purveyors to feature as many Wisconsin products as possible.

“We’re very excited about this team’s approach to presenting fresh and flavorful dishes that fill the salad, wrap, and smoothie niche,” said Jaime Jacobs, operations manager at 3rd Street Market Hall, in a statement. “These items are in high demand. I think they’re going to do a great job and really round out the offerings in the market hall with delicious healthy options.”

Another new vendor, soon to be announced says the food hall, is lined up to replace Paper Plane Pizza.