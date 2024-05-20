Two Vendors Exit 3rd Street Market Hall

Make Waves and Greenhouse quietly closed this month after two years in operation.

Make Waves, a plant-based restaurant serving smoothies, wraps, acai bowls and more, has shuttered its location at 3rd Street Market Hall. Its sibling vendor, Greenhouse, is also closed.

The restaurants, led by Peter Engel and Emily Ware, were known for their health-focused menus and emphasis on vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

Make Waves was the earlier of the two to open, welcoming its first guests in March 2022. It continued for just over two years in the space, located just inside the food hall’s main entrance at 275 W. Wisconsin Ave.

In addition to a wide variety of fruit-based smoothies, the restaurant offered several types of vegan boba tea and grilled wraps such as curry sweet potato, roasted red pepper tempeh and veggie pesto.

Guests were also welcome to create their own smoothie bowls, choosing from a base of acai, pitaya-orange, matcha or blue coconut and adding toppings such as hemp seeds, almond butter, cacao nibs and matcha powder.

According to Engel, the restaurant officially closed about two weeks ago. Since then, its ocean-themed vendor stall, complete with a beach-inspired counter and aqua tiling, has sat vacant.

Signage from 3rd Street Market Hall indicates that a new vendor will soon fill the space.

Greenhouse, the salad and sandwich-serving counterpart to Make Waves, is also closed; the two vendor stalls were situated back-to-back within the food hall.

Opened in April 2022, Greenhouse offered an assortment of signature and build-your-own salads, as well as deli-style and grilled sandwiches filled with meat, cheese, vegetables and flavorful add-ins such as fig jam, spinach artichoke spread and sprouts.

The vendors’ departure leaves 17 food vendors in operation at the market hall. That includes Mid-Way Bakery, Dairyland, Mr. Dye’s Pies, Wok Downtown MKE, Yummy Bowl, Shuckers Crab Shack & Oyster Bar, Strange Town Bottle Shop, Paper Plane Pizza, Kompali Tacos Y Tortas, Mr. Wings, Dawg City, Anytime Arepa, Pho Spot MKE, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Criollo, Kawa and Rod & Makk.

Additional vendors include 3rd St. Market Bar and Brew City Brand, a Milwaukee-based apparel store.

3rd Street Market Hall has not yet announced the vendors planned to replace the outgoing concepts.