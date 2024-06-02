New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Jim Sullivan Appointed Racine’s Next City Administrator
May 31st, 2024 by City of Racine
Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents
The governor has appointed Tim Nixon, Jack Salzwedel, and Desmond Adongo.
May 31st, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers
Cushman and Wakefield | Boerke Announcement of CEO Transition
Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke’s Board of Directors has appointed Sean M. Robbins as chief executive officer effective June 24, 2024.
May 29th, 2024 by Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Cory Nettles, Community Members and Organizations
MVP Salute to Youth, presented by Associated Bank, raised $1.23 Million for Milwaukee’s youth
May 21st, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School
Current president, Marikris Coryell, transitions to new role at the school
May 20th, 2024 by St. Joan Antida High School
WISN 12 Names Zoie Henry as the Weekday Live Desk Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’
Midwestern native to cover breaking news and live updates on Milwaukee’s most-watched local morning news program
May 16th, 2024 by WISN 12
The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant
Justin Crowe has been named General Manager and Chef Jesse Kloskey has been named Executive Chef.
May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants
Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director
Girls Rock MKE is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mary Joy Hickey as its inaugural Executive Director.
May 6th, 2024 by Girls Rock MKE
Dr. Anthony Cruz Named Next President of MATC
Selection made from among four finalists after the planned retirement of the current president.
May 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Area Technical College
The Milwaukee Symphony Announces 2024-25 Pops Season
Byron Stripling Appointed Principal Pops Conductor
May 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra