New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Jun 2nd, 2024 06:29 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Jim Sullivan Appointed Racine’s Next City Administrator

Jim Sullivan Appointed Racine's Next City Administrator

 

May 31st, 2024 by City of Racine

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Regents to the UW Board of Regents

The governor has appointed Tim Nixon, Jack Salzwedel, and Desmond Adongo.

May 31st, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Cushman and Wakefield | Boerke Announcement of CEO Transition

Cushman and Wakefield | Boerke Announcement of CEO Transition

Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke’s Board of Directors has appointed Sean M. Robbins as chief executive officer effective June 24, 2024.

May 29th, 2024 by Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke

Gov. Evers Appoints Bridget Schoenborn to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

Gov. Evers Appoints Bridget Schoenborn to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

 

May 24th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Adam Gerol as Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge, Seeks Applicants for Ozaukee County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Adam Gerol as Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge, Seeks Applicants for Ozaukee County District Attorney

 

May 24th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Nettles, Community Members and Organizations

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee Honors Cory Nettles, Community Members and Organizations

MVP Salute to Youth, presented by Associated Bank, raised $1.23 Million for Milwaukee’s youth

May 21st, 2024 by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Jaclyn Kallie Honored as BizTimes Notable Leader in Law

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Jaclyn Kallie Honored as BizTimes Notable Leader in Law

 

May 21st, 2024 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School

René Howard-Páez Named New President of St. Joan Antida High School

Current president, Marikris Coryell, transitions to new role at the school

May 20th, 2024 by St. Joan Antida High School

WISN 12 Names Zoie Henry as the Weekday Live Desk Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’

WISN 12 Names Zoie Henry as the Weekday Live Desk Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’

Midwestern native to cover breaking news and live updates on Milwaukee’s most-watched local morning news program

May 16th, 2024 by WISN 12

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

The Bartolotta Restaurants Announces Key Leadership Appointments at The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant

Justin Crowe has been named General Manager and Chef Jesse Kloskey has been named Executive Chef.

May 13th, 2024 by The Bartolotta Restaurants

TitletownTech Welcomes Former U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher as Senior Strategic Advisor

TitletownTech Welcomes Former U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher as Senior Strategic Advisor

 

May 13th, 2024 by TitletownTech

Johnson Financial Group Expands Wealth Management Team with David Dauchy and Brad Mazola

Johnson Financial Group Expands Wealth Management Team with David Dauchy and Brad Mazola

 

May 13th, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

North Shore Bank Announces Jim Ebben as New Vice President of Commercial Banking

North Shore Bank Announces Jim Ebben as New Vice President of Commercial Banking

 

May 6th, 2024 by North Shore Bank

North Shore Bank Names New Vice President, Senior Business Relationship Manager

North Shore Bank Names New Vice President, Senior Business Relationship Manager

 

May 6th, 2024 by North Shore Bank

Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director

Girls Rock MKE Appoints Inaugural Executive Director

Girls Rock MKE is thrilled to announce the appointment of Mary Joy Hickey as its inaugural Executive Director.

May 6th, 2024 by Girls Rock MKE

Shannon Garrity Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

Shannon Garrity Appointed SVP of Public Sector Banking for Johnson Financial Group

 

May 3rd, 2024 by Johnson Financial Group

Dr. Anthony Cruz Named Next President of MATC

Dr. Anthony Cruz Named Next President of MATC

Selection made from among four finalists after the planned retirement of the current president.

May 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

The Milwaukee Symphony Announces 2024-25 Pops Season

The Milwaukee Symphony Announces 2024-25 Pops Season

Byron Stripling Appointed Principal Pops Conductor

May 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

