Elsa’s to Debut New Menu Featuring Kopp’s Custard

Scheduled to reopen in late December with new burgers, pizza and more.

Elsa’s on the Park has been a fixture of Cathedral Square for more than 40 years, beloved for its swanky ambiance and eclectic menu featuring everything from pork chop calabrese to Buffalo wings.

Located at 833 N. Jefferson St., the restaurant is preparing to return from a temporary hiatus with a refreshed menu and updated kitchen space. The break began in August, when Elsa’s reduced its hours to open only for lunch. More recently, it closed entirely but plans to reopen by the end of 2024, according to a news release.

New dishes like local walleye with pineapple chow chow relish and chicken schnitzel are fresh additions to the menu, which doubles down on the restaurant’s commitment to comfort food while adding “a contemporary edge.”

Elsa’s is also expanding its focus on casual eats with the addition of pizza, inspired by its sister establishment, Hanny’s, which serves up slices with a side of DJ beats in Downtown Phoenix.

Far from the baked and boxed iterations commonly found at fast food establishments, the Elsa’s team is crafting top-of-the-line pies, their technique influenced by a cross-country trip full of regional taste-tests.

Along the way, they acquired a professional-grade pizza oven, which will soon be firing up creations like the Calabrone, featuring spicy sopressata, Italian sausage, honey, and peppers. Another option, the Alsatian, is topped with Nueske’s bacon, caramelized onions, and fromage blanc.

Elsa’s is also taking cues from another sibling, Kopp’s Frozen Custard, with the addition of two new burgers and—for the first time—Kopp’s signature custard. The restaurant assures guests that other “longtime favorites” will keep their place on the menu, “ensuring dessert remains a highlight of the Elsa’s experience.”

The refreshed menu, developed with guidance from a Michelin-starred consultant, emphasizes local ingredients while striving to remain accessible, with prices ranging from $12 to $29. The restaurant is also introducing a new collection of cocktails designed to complement its dishes.

As Elsa’s enters its new era, owner Karl Kopp remains committed to the original philosophy of “delivering impeccable dishes with heart, soul and a touch of modern flair,” the release noted. “For Milwaukeeans old and new, this is a reopening worth celebrating.”

Elsa’s on the Park plans to officially reopen to the public later this month. An exact date has not yet been announced.

