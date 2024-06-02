The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Friday Photos: The Fitz Opens On Hackett Avenue, See Inside
Once opposed project is 30% leased before move-in begins.
May 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled
Without a sponsor, annual event is called off by Milwaukee County.
May 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. New Seafood and Wings Restaurant For Busy Northside Intersection
Touch Down Wings & Seafood plans to open in the former KFC at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue, N. 35th and W. Burleigh streets.
May 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: Parks Foundation Says Donors Uninterested in July 3 Fireworks
Parks foundation has been working with county to find sponsors for annual event.
May 31st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes
703 Club, operated by the Sollazos on Layton Ave. for more than 50 years, is no more.
May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: Common Ground Gets National Attention
Group’s battle with city housing authority becoming embarrassing for Milwaukee.
May 28th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. See Inside School-To-Apartments Conversion of Former Edison Middle School
The original North Milwaukee High School now a welcoming home for seniors.
May 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Data Wonk: Which Party Has Done More to Increase Federal Debt?
Ron Johnson has pushed hard on this issue. What has been the result?
May 29th, 2024 by Bruce Thompson
9. City Hall: Milwaukee Will Contest We Energies Rate Hikes
It’s ‘environmental redlining… just to turn a profit,’ Ald Dimitrijevic charges.
May 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Murphy’s Law: More Insider Dealing By County Officials?
County Treasurer’s son handed the communications manager job. He was only candidate.
May 29th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week
Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event
May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
2. Fitzgerald Responds to President Trump Trial Verdict
May 30th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald
3. Locked and loaded: Welcome to the RNC
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman May 31, 2024
May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman
5. MPS change imperative to avoid shipwreck
Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland May 31, 2024
May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
6. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
8. New Chagall Exhibition Coming to Jewish Museum Milwaukee
May 28th, 2024 by Jewish Museum Milwaukee
9. Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine
Press Conference: Thursday, May 24, 3pm. On Kenwood Avenue, in front of UWM’s Mitchell Hall. Inclement weather: Islamic Society of Milwaukee, University Center, 2223 E Kenwood Avenue
May 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine