The Week’s Greatest Hits

Friday Photos: The Fitz Opens On Hackett Avenue, See Inside

1. Friday Photos: The Fitz Opens On Hackett Avenue, See Inside

Once opposed project is 30% leased before move-in begins.

May 31st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled

2. MKE County: July 3rd Fireworks Canceled

Without a sponsor, annual event is called off by Milwaukee County.

May 24th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

New Seafood and Wings Restaurant For Busy Northside Intersection

3. New Seafood and Wings Restaurant For Busy Northside Intersection

Touch Down Wings & Seafood plans to open in the former KFC at the intersection of Fond du Lac Avenue, N. 35th and W. Burleigh streets.

May 30th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks Foundation Says Donors Uninterested in July 3 Fireworks

4. MKE County: Parks Foundation Says Donors Uninterested in July 3 Fireworks

Parks foundation has been working with county to find sponsors for annual event.

May 31st, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

5. Old-Time Southside Tavern Closes

703 Club, operated by the Sollazos on Layton Ave. for more than 50 years, is no more.

May 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Common Ground Gets National Attention

6. Murphy’s Law: Common Ground Gets National Attention

Group’s battle with city housing authority becoming embarrassing for Milwaukee.

May 28th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

See Inside School-To-Apartments Conversion of Former Edison Middle School

7. See Inside School-To-Apartments Conversion of Former Edison Middle School

The original North Milwaukee High School now a welcoming home for seniors.

May 30th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Data Wonk: Which Party Has Done More to Increase Federal Debt?

8. Data Wonk: Which Party Has Done More to Increase Federal Debt?

Ron Johnson has pushed hard on this issue. What has been the result?

May 29th, 2024 by Bruce Thompson

City Hall: Milwaukee Will Contest We Energies Rate Hikes

9. City Hall: Milwaukee Will Contest We Energies Rate Hikes

It’s ‘environmental redlining… just to turn a profit,’ Ald Dimitrijevic charges.

May 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: More Insider Dealing By County Officials?

10. Murphy’s Law: More Insider Dealing By County Officials?

County Treasurer’s son handed the communications manager job. He was only candidate.

May 29th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

1. Menu details released for 18th annual Downtown Dining Week

Lunch and dinner menus for 30+ restaurants now available online ahead of the May 30 – June 6 event

May 20th, 2024 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Fitzgerald Responds to President Trump Trial Verdict

2. Fitzgerald Responds to President Trump Trial Verdict

 

May 30th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Locked and loaded: Welcome to the RNC

3. Locked and loaded: Welcome to the RNC

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman May 31, 2024

May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Gov. Evers Appoints Bridget Schoenborn to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

4. Gov. Evers Appoints Bridget Schoenborn to the Waukesha County Circuit Court

 

May 24th, 2024 by Gov. Tony Evers

MPS change imperative to avoid shipwreck

5. MPS change imperative to avoid shipwreck

Statement of Alderman Lamont Westmoreland May 31, 2024

May 31st, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

6. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Licenses revoked for two Milwaukee wholesale dealers

7. Licenses revoked for two Milwaukee wholesale dealers

 

May 28th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

New Chagall Exhibition Coming to Jewish Museum Milwaukee

8. New Chagall Exhibition Coming to Jewish Museum Milwaukee

 

May 28th, 2024 by Jewish Museum Milwaukee

Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine

9. Coalition for Justice in Palestine Statement on University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee Agreement with UWM Popular University for Palestine

Press Conference: Thursday, May 24, 3pm. On Kenwood Avenue, in front of UWM’s Mitchell Hall. Inclement weather: Islamic Society of Milwaukee, University Center, 2223 E Kenwood Avenue

May 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine

Republican Party of Milwaukee County Hosting Tulsi Gabbard

10. Republican Party of Milwaukee County Hosting Tulsi Gabbard

 

May 24th, 2024 by Republican Party of Milwaukee County

