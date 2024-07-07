The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Beloit Company Plans Move to St. Francis
Advanced manufacturer, Lean Design Werks, would clean up polluted property with state and county aid and relocate.
Jul 3rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
2. Grand Openings: 10 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in June
List includes hot chicken restaurant, sushi counter and ‘Wisconsin’s first’ listening lounge.
Jul 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
3. Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline
North Building being stripped to its core to create a second glassy skyscraper.
Jul 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Parks Plans Removal of Holler Park Pool, Other Disused Buildings
KK Parkway tennis courts and St. Martins Park Pavilion also on the list.
Jun 30th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Milwaukee Company Sees Stock Double Amid Meme Stock Craze
Koss stock up 270% since May 1, 100% Wednesday. At least two executives cash in.
Jul 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee Businesses Closing During RNC
Whether in protest or by necessity, many shutdowns during convention, July 15-18.
Jul 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. MPS Could Lose $81 Million in State Aid
Half of estimated loss due to state adjustment for school district’s financial errors.
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Corri Hess
8. Transportation: MCTS Bids To Run Waukesha Buses
Milwaukee transit officials make first major play for a regional transit system.
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
9. 1033 Announces Closure, Planned Rebrand
After just 13 months, wine bar and seafood restaurants is officially closed.
Jul 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Dora Drake Defeats Myers For State Senate Seat
Drake wins first of two races to replace Lena Taylor. Election has attempted disruptions.
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Fundraiser For Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a fundraiser to further our efforts to maintain and enhance the square.
Jun 28th, 2024 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.
3. Promises, Promises: MPS Has a $43 Million Hole in Their Budget…and No Plan for How to Plug It
Statement from Alderman Scott Spiker July 2, 2024
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Ald. Scott Spiker
4. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
7. Welcoming New Social Security Office to District
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
8. Brewers Prospect Cooper Pratt Named to the All-Star Futures Game
Pratt Currently Holds the Longest Active On-Base Streak in Minor League Baseball
Jul 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Duke Carter Named Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Saturdays and Sundays
Experienced journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts starting in July
Jun 18th, 2024 by WISN 12
