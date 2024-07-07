Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jul 7th, 2024 07:00 am



Beloit Company Plans Move to St. Francis

1. Beloit Company Plans Move to St. Francis

Advanced manufacturer, Lean Design Werks, would clean up polluted property with state and county aid and relocate.

Jul 3rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Grand Openings: 10 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in June

2. Grand Openings: 10 New Bars and Restaurants Opened in June

List includes hot chicken restaurant, sushi counter and ‘Wisconsin’s first’ listening lounge.

Jul 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline

3. Friday Photos: Northwestern Mutual’s Unbuilding Changes Skyline

North Building being stripped to its core to create a second glassy skyscraper.

Jul 5th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Parks Plans Removal of Holler Park Pool, Other Disused Buildings

4. Parks Plans Removal of Holler Park Pool, Other Disused Buildings

KK Parkway tennis courts and St. Martins Park Pavilion also on the list.

Jun 30th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Milwaukee Company Sees Stock Double Amid Meme Stock Craze

5. Milwaukee Company Sees Stock Double Amid Meme Stock Craze

Koss stock up 270% since May 1, 100% Wednesday. At least two executives cash in.

Jul 3rd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Businesses Closing During RNC

6. Milwaukee Businesses Closing During RNC

Whether in protest or by necessity, many shutdowns during convention, July 15-18.

Jul 3rd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MPS Could Lose $81 Million in State Aid

7. MPS Could Lose $81 Million in State Aid

Half of estimated loss due to state adjustment for school district’s financial errors.

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Corri Hess

Transportation: MCTS Bids To Run Waukesha Buses

8. Transportation: MCTS Bids To Run Waukesha Buses

Milwaukee transit officials make first major play for a regional transit system.

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

1033 Announces Closure, Planned Rebrand

9. 1033 Announces Closure, Planned Rebrand

After just 13 months, wine bar and seafood restaurants is officially closed.

Jul 1st, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Dora Drake Defeats Myers For State Senate Seat

10. Dora Drake Defeats Myers For State Senate Seat

Drake wins first of two races to replace Lena Taylor. Election has attempted disruptions.

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Supervisor O’Connor Denounces Election Interference and Voter Suppression

1. Supervisor O’Connor Denounces Election Interference and Voter Suppression

 

Jul 3rd, 2024 by Sup. Anne O’ Connor

Fundraiser For Cathedral Square

2. Fundraiser For Cathedral Square

Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a fundraiser to further our efforts to maintain and enhance the square.

Jun 28th, 2024 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.

Promises, Promises: MPS Has a $43 Million Hole in Their Budget…and No Plan for How to Plug It

3. Promises, Promises: MPS Has a $43 Million Hole in Their Budget…and No Plan for How to Plug It

Statement from Alderman Scott Spiker July 2, 2024

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Ald. Scott Spiker

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

4. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Baldwin-Johnson Pick for Eastern District Court Judge Moves Forward

5. Baldwin-Johnson Pick for Eastern District Court Judge Moves Forward

 

Jul 3rd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Legal Action of Wisconsin Reacts to Supreme Court Decision in City of Grants Pass

6. Legal Action of Wisconsin Reacts to Supreme Court Decision in City of Grants Pass

 

Jun 28th, 2024 by Legal Action of Wisconsin

Welcoming New Social Security Office to District

7. Welcoming New Social Security Office to District

 

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Brewers Prospect Cooper Pratt Named to the All-Star Futures Game

8. Brewers Prospect Cooper Pratt Named to the All-Star Futures Game

Pratt Currently Holds the Longest Active On-Base Streak in Minor League Baseball

Jul 2nd, 2024 by Milwaukee Brewers

Potawatomi Ventures Hires Michael Barrett as Chief Information Officer

9. Potawatomi Ventures Hires Michael Barrett as Chief Information Officer

 

Jun 24th, 2024 by Potawatomi Ventures

Duke Carter Named Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Saturdays and Sundays

10. Duke Carter Named Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Saturdays and Sundays

Experienced journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts starting in July

Jun 18th, 2024 by WISN 12

One thought on “The Week’s Greatest Hits”

  1. Franklin Furter says:
    July 7, 2024 at 10:54 am   (Edit)

    Hi. Two quick questions:

    How are the most popular articles determined? (#views/clicks? #viewers? Other factors/“algorithm?”)

    Do the numbers 1-10 indicate the order of popularity or simply that this is a list of ten articles?

    Thanks! 🙂

