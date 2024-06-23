Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 23rd, 2024 07:00 am

1. New Restaurant and Lounge For Northridge Area

Pure Lounge & Restaurant aims to be family-friendly by day and adults-only at night.

Jun 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

2. It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A Giant Baby

Coming Friday: Giant inflatable baby art installation to celebrate international ‘Make Music Day’.

Jun 16th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

3. New Cafe and Bakery to Serve Delta-9 Infused Items on Brady Street

The High Crowd is expected to open in July with a menu of bakery, beverages and more.

Jun 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

4. Department of Transportation Towing Campers, Vehicles At Milwaukee Park and Ride Lots

Sites have become encampments in past year.

Jun 13th, 2024 by Evan Casey

5. Phan’s Garden Restaurant is Closed

Vietnamese restaurant is no more. A new establishment plans to take its place.

Jun 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

6. Transportation: Airport Planning Redevelopment of International Terminal, Again

But it’s now an $80 million project. COVID-19 scuttled prior effort to eliminate stand-alone building.

Jun 20th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

7. MKE County: Parks Planning 10 Miles of New Trails by 2026

Parks sets ambitious goal, plans to focus trail development on “historically underserved communities.”

Jun 20th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

8. Coggs Center Will Become Affordable Apartments

County partnering with Gorman to redevelop former department store on 12th and Vliet.

Jun 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Dockwall Collapse Creates Uncertain Future For Riverfront Site

City could compel repairs, but hasn’t yet. What comes next?

Jun 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

10. See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones

‘The city of Milwaukee is open for busines,’ but you’re going to want to plan ahead to come Downtown.

Jun 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

1. Barrett Lo Visionary Development Unveils Vision for Approved Greendale Project at Southridge Mall

Neighborhood-creating development to redefine Southridge Mall as “live, work, play” destination

Jun 18th, 2024 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development

2. Mayor Johnson Selects Board Appointees for The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

New Resources Identified to Assist as HACM Resolves Pending Issues

Jun 21st, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

3. Reckless Driving Claims Multiple Lives on Oklahoma Ave. Thursday Morning

Statement from Alderman Peter Burgelis June 20, 2024

Jun 20th, 2024 by Ald. Peter Burgelis

4. Wauwatosa School Board Member Settles Meetings Case

Six-figure settlement covers meetings and First Amendment retaliation claims

Jun 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Transparency Project

5. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair

Andy Keller appointed Board Chair.

Jun 17th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

6. Republican National Convention Partners With Local Security Company

 

Jun 17th, 2024 by Republican National Committee

7. On The Heels of The Daily Show’s Runaway Success, Jon Stewart to Host LIVE Shows on Closing Nights of RNC and DNC

 

Jun 20th, 2024 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

8. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

9. Duke Carter Named Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Saturdays and Sundays

Experienced journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts starting in July

Jun 18th, 2024 by WISN 12

10. STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Names Senior Automotive Parts Executive as CEO

 

Jun 14th, 2024 by STRATTEC

