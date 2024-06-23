The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. New Restaurant and Lounge For Northridge Area
Pure Lounge & Restaurant aims to be family-friendly by day and adults-only at night.
Jun 18th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. It’s A Bird, It’s A Plane, It’s A Giant Baby
Coming Friday: Giant inflatable baby art installation to celebrate international ‘Make Music Day’.
Jun 16th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. New Cafe and Bakery to Serve Delta-9 Infused Items on Brady Street
The High Crowd is expected to open in July with a menu of bakery, beverages and more.
Jun 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Department of Transportation Towing Campers, Vehicles At Milwaukee Park and Ride Lots
Sites have become encampments in past year.
Jun 13th, 2024 by Evan Casey
5. Phan’s Garden Restaurant is Closed
Vietnamese restaurant is no more. A new establishment plans to take its place.
Jun 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Transportation: Airport Planning Redevelopment of International Terminal, Again
But it’s now an $80 million project. COVID-19 scuttled prior effort to eliminate stand-alone building.
Jun 20th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
7. MKE County: Parks Planning 10 Miles of New Trails by 2026
Parks sets ambitious goal, plans to focus trail development on “historically underserved communities.”
Jun 20th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Coggs Center Will Become Affordable Apartments
County partnering with Gorman to redevelop former department store on 12th and Vliet.
Jun 19th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dockwall Collapse Creates Uncertain Future For Riverfront Site
City could compel repairs, but hasn’t yet. What comes next?
Jun 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones
‘The city of Milwaukee is open for busines,’ but you’re going to want to plan ahead to come Downtown.
Jun 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Barrett Lo Visionary Development Unveils Vision for Approved Greendale Project at Southridge Mall
Neighborhood-creating development to redefine Southridge Mall as “live, work, play” destination
Jun 18th, 2024 by Barrett Lo Visionary Development
2. Mayor Johnson Selects Board Appointees for The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
New Resources Identified to Assist as HACM Resolves Pending Issues
Jun 21st, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
3. Reckless Driving Claims Multiple Lives on Oklahoma Ave. Thursday Morning
Statement from Alderman Peter Burgelis June 20, 2024
Jun 20th, 2024 by Ald. Peter Burgelis
4. Wauwatosa School Board Member Settles Meetings Case
Six-figure settlement covers meetings and First Amendment retaliation claims
Jun 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Transparency Project
5. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair
Andy Keller appointed Board Chair.
Jun 17th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
8. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
9. Duke Carter Named Anchor of ‘WISN 12 News This Morning’ on Saturdays and Sundays
Experienced journalist joins WISN 12’s weekend morning newscasts starting in July
Jun 18th, 2024 by WISN 12
10. STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Names Senior Automotive Parts Executive as CEO
Jun 14th, 2024 by STRATTEC