Phan’s Garden Restaurant is Closed

Vietnamese restaurant is no more. A new establishment plans to take its place.

A southside destination for authentic Vietnamese cuisine is no more.

Phan’s Garden, a longtime staple of the Clarke Square neighborhood, quietly closed in early 2024.

The restaurant, led by Hoi Tran, Ha Tran and Hong Doan, was known for its flavorful pho and crispy Vietnamese egg rolls, but also offered an array of Chinese-American dishes such as sweet and sour pork and Cantonese fried shrimp.

The extensive menu also featured dozens of stir fries, curries and noodle dishes made with chicken, pork, beef, tofu and seafood such as shrimp and lobster.

In addition to pho, Phan’s Garden, 1923 W. National Ave., offered a variety of soups such as wonton and egg drop. Vietnamese specialties like lemongrass chicken, canh chua tom nau thom (sweet and sour shrimp soup with pineapple) and many others were also served.

The restaurant was featured in Milwaukee’s inaugural Asian Restaurant Week, which was celebrated in 2021. It was also listed as a participant in 2022 and 2023, but appears to have closed prior to the dining event’s latest installment.

Phan’s Garden occupied a restaurant space on the eastern side of a building that also houses the Lao Buddhist Temple. The 25,211-square-foot building, originally constructed in 1927, is under the ownership of Wat Pathoummaphourtharam Lao Buddhist Temple Corp.

The restaurant space won’t be vacant for long. A new restaurant, Mama Lao Kitchen, plans to replace Phan’s Garden in the coming months.

Co-owner Nalee Thippanya confirmed the news on Friday, noting that she and her business partner, Souban James Phommarath, are working to complete a series of alterations to the space before moving ahead with the restaurant.

Mama Lao Kitchen aims to open in September with a menu of Lao cuisine including Lao sausage, beef jerky, steamed buns and more.

The 1,483-square-foot restaurant would include a small dining area, bar and on-site parking lot, according to a floor plan.

A food dealer license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

The owners of Phan’s Garden did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication. The restaurant’s phone line has been disconnected.

