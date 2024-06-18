New Restaurant and Lounge For Northridge Area

Pure Lounge & Restaurant aims to be family-friendly by day and adults-only at night.

A new restaurant and lounge is set to open in the former Olive Garden location on Milwaukee’s far Northwest Side.

Instead of unlimited salad and breadsticks, guests can look forward to hookah, live music and alcoholic beverages.

The upcoming business, Pure Lounge & Restaurant, is a project of Antonio Wesley-Carter, who brings five years of bar management experience to the new venture.

In a license application, Wesley-Carter outlined that the business, at 8531 W. Brown Deer Rd., aims to be multi-faceted in hopes of attracting a wide range of patrons.

During the daytime and early evening, Pure Lounge & Restaurant will function as a family-friendly venue, providing food, beverages and entertainment for guests of all ages.

However, starting at 9 p.m., the establishment will implement an age restriction, limiting entry to patrons aged 21 and over. The late-night hours will feature hookah, dancing and DJ performances.

A floor plan submitted with the license application indicates that the 8,600-square-foot building allocates approximately half of its area to kitchen and food prep. The remaining space includes a large dining room that seats up to 195, as well as a bar area, dance floor and stage for live music. The floor plan also shows an outdoor patio and on-site parking.

The building itself is under the ownership of Master Key LLC, which lists Elizabeth Mitchell as its registered agent.

Wesley-Carter has secured a three-year lease for the building.

Pure Lounge & Restaurant could open as soon as this summer, according to the license application, bringing new life to a faltering commercial strip near the long-vacant Northridge Mall, which is soon to be demolished.

The surrounding blocks are home to mostly chain stores and fast food restaurants, along with a handful of local businesses including Thai Bangkok and Upscale Galleria.

A liquor license for the business is pending before the Milwaukee Common Council.

If approved, Wesley-Carter hopes to welcome his first guests later this summer.

The proposed hours of operation for Pure Lounge & Restaurant are noon to 2 a.m. daily. Entry is restricted to those aged 21 and older after 9 p.m.

Wesley-Carter did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

