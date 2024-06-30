The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. See Harley-Davidson’s New $20 Million Park
New park represents transformation, recommitment to historic HQ says CEO.
Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Marcus Performing Arts Center Struggling Financially
It was supposed to go independent by 2026, but now pleads for continued county support.
Jun 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. Trace Adkins Will Headline RNC Welcome Party
County singer stars at ‘Red, White and Brew’ party on Sunday, July 14 on lakefront.
Jun 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. MKE County: Two Road-to-Trail Projects Are Finally Moving To Construction
Parks system will replace two parkway segments with trails in bid to expand access, reduce maintenance.
Jun 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Vel Phillips Plaza Opens To Great Fanfare
Downtown’s new “front door” honors civil rights pioneer, trailblazer.
Jun 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones
‘The city of Milwaukee is open for busines,’ but you’re going to want to plan ahead to come Downtown.
Jun 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Harley-Davidson Reveals Plans For Future of Corporate Campus
Jobs from Silicon Valley, a STEAM lab and a racing team headquarters are planned.
Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Protected Bike Lane Will Run From Downtown To Sherman and Capitol
5.5-mile corridor will be a result of several street reconstruction projects.
Jun 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Veit Submits Winning Bid To Demolish Northridge Mall
Company has smashed everything from Bradley Center to Marquette’s beer-can-shaped dorm.
Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: New Apartment Building Rises In Summerfest’s Shadow
Evoni Apartments near completion on former railroad yard site.
Jun 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Mayor Johnson Selects Board Appointees for The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee
New Resources Identified to Assist as HACM Resolves Pending Issues
Jun 21st, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson
2. Wauwatosa School Board Member Settles Meetings Case
Six-figure settlement covers meetings and First Amendment retaliation claims
Jun 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Transparency Project
3. The Pfister Hotel Restores its Iconic Lobby
Careful craftsmanship preserves the soaring lobby’s most beloved details; refreshed décor, lighting and seating to accentuate the hotel’s essence of modern elegance and sophistication
Jun 26th, 2024 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
4. Open message from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland
June 27, 2024
Jun 27th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
6. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7
Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore
8. Fundraiser For Cathedral Square
Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a fundraiser to further our efforts to maintain and enhance the square.
Jun 28th, 2024 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.
9. Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Million for Waukesha Infrastructure Project
Funding through Baldwin-backed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build new pedestrian bridges to keep walkers, bikers, and drivers safe
Jun 24th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
10. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair
Andy Keller appointed Board Chair.
Jun 17th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum