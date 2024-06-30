Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 30th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

See Harley-Davidson’s New $20 Million Park

1. See Harley-Davidson’s New $20 Million Park

New park represents transformation, recommitment to historic HQ says CEO.

Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Marcus Performing Arts Center Struggling Financially

2. Marcus Performing Arts Center Struggling Financially

It was supposed to go independent by 2026, but now pleads for continued county support.

Jun 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Trace Adkins Will Headline RNC Welcome Party

3. Trace Adkins Will Headline RNC Welcome Party

County singer stars at ‘Red, White and Brew’ party on Sunday, July 14 on lakefront.

Jun 25th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Two Road-to-Trail Projects Are Finally Moving To Construction

4. MKE County: Two Road-to-Trail Projects Are Finally Moving To Construction

Parks system will replace two parkway segments with trails in bid to expand access, reduce maintenance.

Jun 23rd, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Vel Phillips Plaza Opens To Great Fanfare

5. Vel Phillips Plaza Opens To Great Fanfare

Downtown’s new “front door” honors civil rights pioneer, trailblazer.

Jun 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones

6. See Detailed RNC Street Closures, Demonstration Zones

‘The city of Milwaukee is open for busines,’ but you’re going to want to plan ahead to come Downtown.

Jun 21st, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Harley-Davidson Reveals Plans For Future of Corporate Campus

7. Harley-Davidson Reveals Plans For Future of Corporate Campus

Jobs from Silicon Valley, a STEAM lab and a racing team headquarters are planned.

Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Protected Bike Lane Will Run From Downtown To Sherman and Capitol

8. Protected Bike Lane Will Run From Downtown To Sherman and Capitol

5.5-mile corridor will be a result of several street reconstruction projects.

Jun 26th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Veit Submits Winning Bid To Demolish Northridge Mall

9. Veit Submits Winning Bid To Demolish Northridge Mall

Company has smashed everything from Bradley Center to Marquette’s beer-can-shaped dorm.

Jun 24th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: New Apartment Building Rises In Summerfest’s Shadow

10. Friday Photos: New Apartment Building Rises In Summerfest’s Shadow

Evoni Apartments near completion on former railroad yard site.

Jun 28th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Mayor Johnson Selects Board Appointees for The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

1. Mayor Johnson Selects Board Appointees for The Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee

New Resources Identified to Assist as HACM Resolves Pending Issues

Jun 21st, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Wauwatosa School Board Member Settles Meetings Case

2. Wauwatosa School Board Member Settles Meetings Case

Six-figure settlement covers meetings and First Amendment retaliation claims

Jun 21st, 2024 by Wisconsin Transparency Project

The Pfister Hotel Restores its Iconic Lobby

3. The Pfister Hotel Restores its Iconic Lobby

Careful craftsmanship preserves the soaring lobby’s most beloved details; refreshed décor, lighting and seating to accentuate the hotel’s essence of modern elegance and sophistication

Jun 26th, 2024 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Open message from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

4. Open message from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

June 27, 2024

Jun 27th, 2024 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Armed Robberies That Resulted in an Officer Involved Shooting

5. Suspects Criminally Charged in Connection to Armed Robberies That Resulted in an Officer Involved Shooting

 

Jun 25th, 2024 by Milwaukee Police Department

BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

6. BAYSHORE Presents Fifth Annual Sounds of Summer Concert Series Beginning June 7

 

Apr 30th, 2024 by Bayshore

Potawatomi Ventures Hires Michael Barrett as Chief Information Officer

7. Potawatomi Ventures Hires Michael Barrett as Chief Information Officer

 

Jun 24th, 2024 by Potawatomi Ventures

Fundraiser For Cathedral Square

8. Fundraiser For Cathedral Square

Cathedral Square Friends is hosting a fundraiser to further our efforts to maintain and enhance the square.

Jun 28th, 2024 by Cathedral Square Friends, Inc.

Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Million for Waukesha Infrastructure Project

9. Baldwin Delivers Over $1 Million for Waukesha Infrastructure Project

Funding through Baldwin-backed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help build new pedestrian bridges to keep walkers, bikers, and drivers safe

Jun 24th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair

10. Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Chair

Andy Keller appointed Board Chair.

Jun 17th, 2024 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

