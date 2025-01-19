Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 19th, 2025 07:00 am

New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year

1. New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year

Catering will continue, but sandwich and soup shop set to bid farewell.

Jan 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

No More Promises. It’s Closed

2. No More Promises. It’s Closed

Part punk bar, part Packers pub — and now, part of Milwaukee history.

Jan 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

New Buyer Emerges For Long-Vacant Church

3. New Buyer Emerges For Long-Vacant Church

City has tried multiple times to sell former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Jan 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Faces in New Places

4. New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

Jan 12th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee

City Hall: District 3 Aldermanic Candidate Narrowly Survives Nomination Challenge

5. City Hall: District 3 Aldermanic Candidate Narrowly Survives Nomination Challenge

Election Commission reverses decision. Eight candidates are running for eastside seat.

Jan 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

See Updated Plans For Deer District Apartments, MATC Gym

6. See Updated Plans For Deer District Apartments, MATC Gym

Jeffers plans to break ground this summer on full-block development.

Jan 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s The Deal With That Boat on the Lakefront?

7. What’s The Deal With That Boat on the Lakefront?

Milwaukee’s newest celebrity is a marooned ship once named ‘Deep Thought.’

Jan 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Film Names New Executive Director

8. Milwaukee Film Names New Executive Director

Familiar face returns to take over as Film Fest host, Downer and Oriental operator.

Jan 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Leader For One of Milwaukee’s Leading Foundations

9. New Leader For One of Milwaukee’s Leading Foundations

Lianna Bishop will replace Gina Stilp at Zilber Family Foundation.

Jan 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Meet The Eight Candidates Running To Replace Brostoff

10. Meet The Eight Candidates Running To Replace Brostoff

Special election for third district aldermanic seat draws large field.

Jan 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Brittany Kinser Launches Campaign, Releases Platform

1. Brittany Kinser Launches Campaign, Releases Platform

Platform Focus: Restoring High Academic Standards

Jan 13th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser

President Biden Signs into Law Legislation to Strengthen Child Welfare System and Bolster Child Support Enforcement Efforts, Includes Moore-Led Proposals

2. President Biden Signs into Law Legislation to Strengthen Child Welfare System and Bolster Child Support Enforcement Efforts, Includes Moore-Led Proposals

Congresswoman Gwen Moore applauds President Joe Biden for signing into law the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (H.R. 9076) which reauthorizes Title IV-B funding for child welfare programs and bolsters child support enforcement efforts for tribal, state, and local governments.

Jan 10th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Historian John Gurda Traces Parks’ Growth This Tuesday Evening

3. Historian John Gurda Traces Parks’ Growth This Tuesday Evening

 

Jan 11th, 2025 by Humboldt Park Friends

Senator Habush Sinykin Commends Decision to Appoint a Special Prosecutor to Address Criminal Animal Cruelty Allegations at Research Facility in Wisconsin

4. Senator Habush Sinykin Commends Decision to Appoint a Special Prosecutor to Address Criminal Animal Cruelty Allegations at Research Facility in Wisconsin

 

Jan 13th, 2025 by State Sen. Jodi Habush Sinykin

Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

5. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District

 

Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa

Baldwin Meets with RFK, Jr., Calls Him a Risk to Wisconsin Families

6. Baldwin Meets with RFK, Jr., Calls Him a Risk to Wisconsin Families

 

Jan 16th, 2025 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Madison plaintiffs and FFRF legally challenge unconstitutional property tax exemption

7. Madison plaintiffs and FFRF legally challenge unconstitutional property tax exemption

 

Jan 14th, 2025 by Freedom From Religion Foundation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 30

8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 30

 

Jan 16th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Statement on proposed ICE detention facility in the 9th Aldermanic District

9. Statement on proposed ICE detention facility in the 9th Aldermanic District

Alderwoman Larresa Taylor January 14, 2025

Jan 14th, 2025 by Ald. Larresa Taylor

Dave Anderson named board chair of Greater Milwaukee Committee

10. Dave Anderson named board chair of Greater Milwaukee Committee

BMO Commercial Bank’s lead Milwaukee executive to hold position

Jan 13th, 2025 by Greater Milwaukee Committee

