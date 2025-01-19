The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. New Third Ward Restaurant To Close After Less Than A Year
Catering will continue, but sandwich and soup shop set to bid farewell.
Jan 16th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
2. No More Promises. It’s Closed
Part punk bar, part Packers pub — and now, part of Milwaukee history.
Jan 15th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
3. New Buyer Emerges For Long-Vacant Church
City has tried multiple times to sell former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Jan 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
4. New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Jan 12th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
5. City Hall: District 3 Aldermanic Candidate Narrowly Survives Nomination Challenge
Election Commission reverses decision. Eight candidates are running for eastside seat.
Jan 14th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
6. See Updated Plans For Deer District Apartments, MATC Gym
Jeffers plans to break ground this summer on full-block development.
Jan 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
7. What’s The Deal With That Boat on the Lakefront?
Milwaukee’s newest celebrity is a marooned ship once named ‘Deep Thought.’
Jan 15th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Milwaukee Film Names New Executive Director
Familiar face returns to take over as Film Fest host, Downer and Oriental operator.
Jan 13th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. New Leader For One of Milwaukee’s Leading Foundations
Lianna Bishop will replace Gina Stilp at Zilber Family Foundation.
Jan 16th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Meet The Eight Candidates Running To Replace Brostoff
Special election for third district aldermanic seat draws large field.
Jan 17th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Brittany Kinser Launches Campaign, Releases Platform
Platform Focus: Restoring High Academic Standards
Jan 13th, 2025 by Brittany Kinser
2. President Biden Signs into Law Legislation to Strengthen Child Welfare System and Bolster Child Support Enforcement Efforts, Includes Moore-Led Proposals
Congresswoman Gwen Moore applauds President Joe Biden for signing into law the Supporting America’s Children and Families Act (H.R. 9076) which reauthorizes Title IV-B funding for child welfare programs and bolsters child support enforcement efforts for tribal, state, and local governments.
Jan 10th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
3. Historian John Gurda Traces Parks’ Growth This Tuesday Evening
Jan 11th, 2025 by Humboldt Park Friends
5. Nas Musa Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee’s 3rd Aldermanic District
Nov 22nd, 2024 by Nas Musa
8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on H.R. 30
Jan 16th, 2025 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
9. Statement on proposed ICE detention facility in the 9th Aldermanic District
Alderwoman Larresa Taylor January 14, 2025
Jan 14th, 2025 by Ald. Larresa Taylor
10. Dave Anderson named board chair of Greater Milwaukee Committee
BMO Commercial Bank’s lead Milwaukee executive to hold position
Jan 13th, 2025 by Greater Milwaukee Committee