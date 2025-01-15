New Buyer Emerges For Long-Vacant Church

City has tried multiple times to sell former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Pastor James Boyd is packing up his church and heading west.

But only about four miles.

Boyd and The Lord’s Way International Church intend to purchase a long-vacant building, the former Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church at 5229 N. 51st Blvd.

“We’ve been trying to get this one off the books for some time now,” said Department of City Development (DCD) real estate specialist Dwayne Edwards to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee on Tuesday.

The city acquired the former Lutheran church in 2013 via property tax foreclosure. Unpaid fees can be added to the property tax bill of otherwise tax-exempt organizations.

The Common Council approved a sale in 2023 to Pastor Clem Richardson and Kingdom Empowered Ministries following a competitive request-for-proposals process. But the deal fell through. Richardson was a “solid buyer,” said Edwards, but “couldn’t get financing.”

Enter Boyd and his nondenominational congregation.

“I’m excited about Pastor Boyd. He’s doing some good things. He’s also looking to sell a church now to facilitate the acquisition of this property,” said Edwards.

Lord’s Way intends to sell its current home, at 925 W. Burleigh St. Boyd told the committee the transaction is scheduled to close in the coming days. It has owned the property since 2022, having acquired it for $55,000.

The new space would be significantly larger. It also includes a parsonage where Boyd intends to live.

“I’ve been pastoring here for 13 years,” he told the committee. The pastor said he’s excited for the move. “We also would like to see what we can do to partner with other organizations and community people to see what we can do to just build up the community.”

A DCD report says Boyd’s church was founded in 2018 and has 60 members.

The city would sell the property on N. 51st for $100,000. “The buyer is anticipating putting $365,000 into it,” said Edwards. A prior city estimate said basic rehabilitation work would cost approximately $158,000. “Over the last two-plus years, the property has received some extensive vandalism,” said Edwards.

Lord’s Way also wouldn’t be subject to the $3,000 annual payment in lieu of taxes and would be able to apply for a property tax exemption.

Boyd is being assisted by Shirron Jude, who told the committee she has helped several buyers acquire city properties. Jude is director of programs at the Greater Milwaukee Urban League.

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs said the sale would be a loss for her district, but a win for the city’s 1st District. She thanked Boyd for Lord’s Way’s support of Bronzeville Week. “I know that Alderwoman Pratt is really proud of this sale and looking forward to you guys coming over there as well,” said Coggs.

The new property isn’t move-in ready. Boyd said the HVAC equipment in the house was torn out. The church also needs work, including a new roof and boiler system. “It’s not in the greatest condition right now, but it’s going to be beautiful in about six months,” he said.

The church was constructed in 1952. It’s located just south of McGovern Park, at the intersection of W. Villard Avenue and N. 51st Boulevard.

“Good luck,” said committee chair and Common Council President José G. Pérez after the committee unanimously endorsed the sale. The full council must also approve the sale.

Photos

