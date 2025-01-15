No More Promises. It’s Closed

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

From pro wrestling trivia to Milwaukee-style Freaknik, Promises embraced the weird and wacky in Walker’s Point. With its eclectic decor, plentiful TVs and frequent live shows, it straddled the line between punk bar and Packers pub, offering a space where everyone felt welcome.

Now, it’s closed.

After two-and-a-half years at the corner of 6th and National, Promises served its final customers on Jan. 12. Owners Joey “Turbo” Peterson and Casey Hughes made the news official on Instagram Tuesday.

“We are closed,” says the online post. “We were unable to afford operation nor were we able to renegotiate with the owner of the building.”

The message went on to thank the countless employees, customers, bands and friends who contributed their time, energy and talents to the business since its opening in at 538 W. National Ave. in 2022.

“We love and thank you all for your support,” the post concludes. “Promises is a way of life, not a building.”

Both Peterson and Hughes are fixtures of the local music scene, having played in bands like Platinum Boys, Messy, Rio Turbo and several others. Even after transitioning into the tavern business, they continued performing, often hosting shows at their own venue.

Though cherished as a neighborhood establishment, Promises faced mounting financial challenges in its final months. Records from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue show the business had delinquent taxes totaling $47,369.28, and an eviction notice, dated Jan. 9, is posted in its window, signaling pressure to close.

Walker’s Point Creative LLC, the property owner, filed an eviction case against Peterson and Hughes in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Dec. 10, 2024. Dieter Wegner is the registered agent for the LLC.

Meanwhile, Peterson has been dealing with costly health challenges, dating back to an emergency surgery and a stint in the ICU this time last year. A GoFundMe for his medical bills has raised $66,000.

Neither Hughes nor Peterson could be reached for comment by the time of publication.

Prior to Promises, the Walker’s Point building was home to Gibraltar, a music-focused tavern that closed in 2018, but later reopened at 131 N. Jackson St., in the Historic Third Ward.

