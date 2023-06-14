Gibraltar Announces Grand Opening Date

The jazz and cocktail venue - now in the Third Ward - makes its grand return on June 22.

In February, Milwaukee musician and entrepreneur Evan Christian began the process of reopening Gibraltar, a cocktail lounge and music venue that previously operated in Walker’s Point. Now fully settled in his new, Historic Third Ward space, Christian is setting the stage for a grand reopening.

Gibraltar is set to welcome its first guests for a night of music, libations and cheer on Thursday, June 22. Attendance is limited to those aged 21 and older. There will be no reservations and no cover to enter.

In the four months since the announcement, Christian has completely transformed the interior of the corner tavern space, 131 N. Jackson St., from the western style of its predecessor, Saloon, into a jazz-lover’s oasis.

The 2,000-square-foot interior now features table and bar seating and a stage area for live performances. A cascade of colorful flowers is suspended from the ceiling, while the walls are adorned with records, guitars, portraits of well-known musicians and images of Christian’s trademark bowler hat.

The hat, which doubles as the logo for Gibraltar, is also present on an outdoor blade sign — the only distinguishing factor for the business, which occupies a ground-level space at the Jefferson Block apartments.

At the new Gibraltar, Christian plans to continue the tradition of live music, featuring bands and musicians, with plans for up to 200 concerts per year. He would also expand on previous entertainment offerings including poetry readings, dance performances, karaoke, DJs and more.

The bar will serve beer, cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, as well as shareable foods such as pizza.

Christian originally opened Gibraltar in 2016 at 538 W. National Ave., but closed the business in June 2018 in order to pursue his music career. Christian specializes in acoustic guitar, and is well-versed in flamenco, Latin, soul and R&B genres. He has performed on two international tours and frequently gigs at local Milwaukee events. He has released three albums on Spotify.

Additional details regarding Gibraltar’s menu and talent lineup for the grand opening are under wraps for now. Christian did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

Starting next Thursday, Gibraltar plans to open daily from 1 p.m. until 2 a.m., according to a license application.