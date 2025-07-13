The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment

1. Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment

Canadian National unveils annual capital plan.

Jul 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Large Pabst Apartment Complex Sold

2. Large Pabst Apartment Complex Sold

Investor with local ties buys 118-unit complex at a premium over assessed value.

Jul 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

New Faces in New Places

3. New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

Jul 6th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee

Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant

4. Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant

Award-winning chef Karen Bell shakes up things at Bavette.

Jul 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Entertainment: Four Lakefront Festivals Planned For This Weekend

5. Entertainment: Four Lakefront Festivals Planned For This Weekend

Harley-Davidson Homecoming headlines a busy weekend on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Jul 10th, 2025 by Michael Holloway

Mayor Johnson Blasts Republicans for Stripping 6th Street Funding

6. Mayor Johnson Blasts Republicans for Stripping 6th Street Funding

‘Big Beautiful Bill’ rescinded $36.6 million federal grant for 6th St. reconstruction.

Jul 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich

Milwaukee Community Printing Hub Shutters

7. Milwaukee Community Printing Hub Shutters

The Bindery is closed. Property for sale.

Jul 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Long-Planned East Side Apartment Building Opens

8. Friday Photos: Long-Planned East Side Apartment Building Opens

Elevation 1659 has phalanges.

Jul 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Budget Deficit Fallout Grows, Head of MCTS Resigns

9. Transportation: Budget Deficit Fallout Grows, Head of MCTS Resigns

Transit system CEO is second official to resign since surprise deficit announcement.

Jul 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Goodbye Cary Spivak

10. Murphy’s Law: Goodbye Cary Spivak

Well-known byline of longtime Journal Sentinel investigative reporter will disappear. Why?

Jul 7th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs

1. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs

Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees

Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66

Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties this week

2. Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties this week

 

Jul 7th, 2025 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

UScellular and Wisconsin State Fair Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership by Giving Away Thousands of Free Tickets

3. UScellular and Wisconsin State Fair Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership by Giving Away Thousands of Free Tickets

Wireless carrier to give away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets on July 11 at UScellular stores across southeastern Wisconsin

Jul 9th, 2025 by UScellular

Speaker Vos’s Statement on Liberal Supreme Court’s Continued Effort to Remove Power from the People

4. Speaker Vos’s Statement on Liberal Supreme Court’s Continued Effort to Remove Power from the People

 

Jul 8th, 2025 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Attorney Nicole Masnica Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal

5. Attorney Nicole Masnica Named to the Power 30 List by the Wisconsin Law Journal

 

Jun 26th, 2025 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

WEDC provides more than $1.6 million to 14 Wisconsin organizations assisting entrepreneurs

6. WEDC provides more than $1.6 million to 14 Wisconsin organizations assisting entrepreneurs

Latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants support startups across the state

Jul 11th, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Puddler’s Hall Presents the Fifth Annual Rock Party Block Party

7. Puddler’s Hall Presents the Fifth Annual Rock Party Block Party

A Bay View Street Festival of Music, Art, Food, and Community

May 12th, 2025 by Press Release

Ghassan Korban joins Veolia to develop and strengthen water management partnerships

8. Ghassan Korban joins Veolia to develop and strengthen water management partnerships

Accomplished leader of American infrastructure operations will enhance Veolia’s water and wastewater management partnerships with decades of experience and client-centered approach

Jul 9th, 2025 by Veolia North America

Katie Bruner Named Inaugural Executive Director of Preserve Our Parks

9. Katie Bruner Named Inaugural Executive Director of Preserve Our Parks

 

Jul 7th, 2025 by Preserve Our Parks

Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Holton Street Shooting; Victim Hospitalized with Non-Fatal Injuries

10. Milwaukee Police Seek Suspects in Holton Street Shooting; Victim Hospitalized with Non-Fatal Injuries

 

Jul 10th, 2025 by Milwaukee Police Department

