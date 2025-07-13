The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Wisconsin’s Largest Railroad Announces $110 Million Investment
Canadian National unveils annual capital plan.
Jul 4th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Large Pabst Apartment Complex Sold
Investor with local ties buys 118-unit complex at a premium over assessed value.
Jul 7th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
3. New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
Jul 6th, 2025 by Urban Milwaukee
4. Changes Coming to Popular Third Ward Restaurant
Award-winning chef Karen Bell shakes up things at Bavette.
Jul 11th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
5. Entertainment: Four Lakefront Festivals Planned For This Weekend
Harley-Davidson Homecoming headlines a busy weekend on the shores of Lake Michigan.
Jul 10th, 2025 by Michael Holloway
6. Mayor Johnson Blasts Republicans for Stripping 6th Street Funding
‘Big Beautiful Bill’ rescinded $36.6 million federal grant for 6th St. reconstruction.
Jul 7th, 2025 by Sophie Bolich
7. Milwaukee Community Printing Hub Shutters
The Bindery is closed. Property for sale.
Jul 10th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Friday Photos: Long-Planned East Side Apartment Building Opens
Elevation 1659 has phalanges.
Jul 11th, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Transportation: Budget Deficit Fallout Grows, Head of MCTS Resigns
Transit system CEO is second official to resign since surprise deficit announcement.
Jul 8th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer
10. Murphy’s Law: Goodbye Cary Spivak
Well-known byline of longtime Journal Sentinel investigative reporter will disappear. Why?
Jul 7th, 2025 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Art Museum Union Responds To Sudden, Unexpected Layoffs
Union Calls for Accountability from Senior Leadership, Board of Trustees
Jul 11th, 2025 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ Lodge 66
3. UScellular and Wisconsin State Fair Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership by Giving Away Thousands of Free Tickets
Wireless carrier to give away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets on July 11 at UScellular stores across southeastern Wisconsin
Jul 9th, 2025 by UScellular
6. WEDC provides more than $1.6 million to 14 Wisconsin organizations assisting entrepreneurs
Latest round of Entrepreneurship Partner Grants support startups across the state
Jul 11th, 2025 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
7. Puddler’s Hall Presents the Fifth Annual Rock Party Block Party
A Bay View Street Festival of Music, Art, Food, and Community
May 12th, 2025 by Press Release
8. Ghassan Korban joins Veolia to develop and strengthen water management partnerships
Accomplished leader of American infrastructure operations will enhance Veolia’s water and wastewater management partnerships with decades of experience and client-centered approach
Jul 9th, 2025 by Veolia North America
