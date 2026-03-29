The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. New Grocery Store Opening in Former Sentry
Alderman announces new owner for store in Silver Spring neighborhood.
Mar 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
2. Gas Station Hit With 15-Day Suspension
Council supports action against BP Lisbon after neighborhood complaints.
Mar 25th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
3. Brady Street Cafe Closing
Sweet Joy announces exit from Lower East Side space.
Mar 22nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. MKE County: Supervisors Put a Hold on Reckless Driving Ordinance
Concerns about allowing sheriff’s office to tow and impound reckless drivers’ vehicles.
Mar 21st, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
5. Senator’s Daughter Charged With Stealing Campaign Funds
Elizabeth Johnson served as her father’s campaign treasurer for years.
Mar 26th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess
6. Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Democrats Hold Gala
400-strong gathering of politicos at Italian Community Center, with high hopes for 2026.
Mar 23rd, 2026 by Michael Horne
7. City of Milwaukee, Common Ground File Lawsuits, Launch Campaign Against Out-of-State Landlord
Highgrove Holdings owns more than 200 properties in city.
Mar 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. MKE County: County Selling Downtown Property
County selling medical examiner’s building for redevelopment.
Mar 24th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
9. Gallery: Scenes From Nite Owl’s Opening Day
The seasonal drive-in started its 2026 season Tuesday morning.
Mar 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
10. Despite Objection, Milwaukee Approves Laser Scanning Requirement
Demolishing a historic building will now require an additional step.
Mar 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule
Brewers.TV to Broadcast 150 Games; 12 National Broadcasts Scheduled
Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
3. MPS Supporting Employees Receiving Excess Letters as Part of Non-Classroom Reductions
Board-Approved Reductions Provide $30 Million in Savings to Help Protect Classrooms and Close $46 Million Budget Gap
Mar 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Public Schools
4. Construction Failure in Planning, Coordination, Communication, and Execution Must Improve
Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland
Mar 25th, 2026 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland
6. Milwaukee City Attorney Files One of the Largest Public Nuisance Enforcement Actions in City History
The City files sweeping lawsuits targeting properties tied to out-of-state landlord network accused of widespread neglect, code violations, and unpaid taxes.
Mar 26th, 2026 by Evan Goyke
8. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
10. Fourth of July – America250 Reveals First Five Host Cities Block Parties Including Summerfest and Launches National Give-Back Effort
100-Day Countdown to the Fourth of July: America250 Reveals First Five Host Cities for July 3-4 Block Parties Including Summerfest and
Launches National Give-Back Effort
Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 22nd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee