Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 29th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Grocery Store Opening in Former Sentry

1. New Grocery Store Opening in Former Sentry

Alderman announces new owner for store in Silver Spring neighborhood.

Mar 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Gas Station Hit With 15-Day Suspension

2. Gas Station Hit With 15-Day Suspension

Council supports action against BP Lisbon after neighborhood complaints.

Mar 25th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Brady Street Cafe Closing

3. Brady Street Cafe Closing

Sweet Joy announces exit from Lower East Side space.

Mar 22nd, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Supervisors Put a Hold on Reckless Driving Ordinance

4. MKE County: Supervisors Put a Hold on Reckless Driving Ordinance

Concerns about allowing sheriff’s office to tow and impound reckless drivers’ vehicles.

Mar 21st, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Senator’s Daughter Charged With Stealing Campaign Funds

5. Senator’s Daughter Charged With Stealing Campaign Funds

Elizabeth Johnson served as her father’s campaign treasurer for years.

Mar 26th, 2026 by Corrinne Hess

Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Democrats Hold Gala

6. Plenty of Horne: Milwaukee Democrats Hold Gala

400-strong gathering of politicos at Italian Community Center, with high hopes for 2026.

Mar 23rd, 2026 by Michael Horne

City of Milwaukee, Common Ground File Lawsuits, Launch Campaign Against Out-of-State Landlord

7. City of Milwaukee, Common Ground File Lawsuits, Launch Campaign Against Out-of-State Landlord

Highgrove Holdings owns more than 200 properties in city.

Mar 26th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Selling Downtown Property

8. MKE County: County Selling Downtown Property

County selling medical examiner’s building for redevelopment.

Mar 24th, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Gallery: Scenes From Nite Owl’s Opening Day

9. Gallery: Scenes From Nite Owl’s Opening Day

The seasonal drive-in started its 2026 season Tuesday morning.

Mar 24th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Despite Objection, Milwaukee Approves Laser Scanning Requirement

10. Despite Objection, Milwaukee Approves Laser Scanning Requirement

Demolishing a historic building will now require an additional step.

Mar 27th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

1. Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

 

Oct 24th, 2025 by Susan Roth

Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule

2. Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule

Brewers.TV to Broadcast 150 Games; 12 National Broadcasts Scheduled

Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

MPS Supporting Employees Receiving Excess Letters as Part of Non-Classroom Reductions

3. MPS Supporting Employees Receiving Excess Letters as Part of Non-Classroom Reductions

Board-Approved Reductions Provide $30 Million in Savings to Help Protect Classrooms and Close $46 Million Budget Gap

Mar 25th, 2026 by Milwaukee Public Schools

Construction Failure in Planning, Coordination, Communication, and Execution Must Improve

4. Construction Failure in Planning, Coordination, Communication, and Execution Must Improve

Statement from Alderman Lamont Westmoreland

Mar 25th, 2026 by Ald. Lamont Westmoreland

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Investments in Roadways, Trails, Transit, and Parks to Improve Safety, Connectivity, and Quality of Life

5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Investments in Roadways, Trails, Transit, and Parks to Improve Safety, Connectivity, and Quality of Life

 

Mar 25th, 2026 by David Crowley

Milwaukee City Attorney Files One of the Largest Public Nuisance Enforcement Actions in City History

6. Milwaukee City Attorney Files One of the Largest Public Nuisance Enforcement Actions in City History

The City files sweeping lawsuits targeting properties tied to out-of-state landlord network accused of widespread neglect, code violations, and unpaid taxes.

Mar 26th, 2026 by Evan Goyke

Milwaukee Police Investigate Domestic Dispute Shooting; Suspect Arrested

7. Milwaukee Police Investigate Domestic Dispute Shooting; Suspect Arrested

 

Mar 23rd, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

8. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

100% Clean Energy by 2050: Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce Landmark Bill

9. 100% Clean Energy by 2050: Wisconsin Lawmakers Introduce Landmark Bill

 

Mar 24th, 2026 by State Rep. Angelito Tenorio

Fourth of July – America250 Reveals First Five Host Cities Block Parties Including Summerfest and Launches National Give-Back Effort

10. Fourth of July – America250 Reveals First Five Host Cities Block Parties Including Summerfest and Launches National Give-Back Effort

100-Day Countdown to the Fourth of July: America250 Reveals First Five Host Cities for July 3-4 Block Parties Including Summerfest and
Launches National Give-Back Effort

Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us