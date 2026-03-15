Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 15th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Biggby Coffee Abruptly Closes at Red Arrow Park

1. Biggby Coffee Abruptly Closes at Red Arrow Park

Cafe made it little more than a year in downtown park.

Mar 9th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: The Surprising Campaign of Rep. Francesca Hong

2. Murphy’s Law: The Surprising Campaign of Rep. Francesca Hong

Her dark horse campaign is biggest surprise in Democratic primary for governor.

Mar 9th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Large Corporation Buys Just Art’s Saloon

3. Large Corporation Buys Just Art’s Saloon

A former dive bar for 45 years could be absorbed into corporate campus.

Mar 10th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Trump Obsessed With Milwaukee Shoes

4. Back in the News: Trump Obsessed With Milwaukee Shoes

President loves Florsheim shoes. But company certainly doesn’t love him.

Mar 10th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets

5. Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased more than $160 million in new ETFs.

May 17th, 2024 by Rich Kremer

Licenses Committee Opposes Proposed Nightclub

6. Licenses Committee Opposes Proposed Nightclub

Mojito’s Night Club would bring full bar and entertainment to National Avenue.

Mar 10th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Proposed Deer District, Third Ward Hotels Change Brands

7. Proposed Deer District, Third Ward Hotels Change Brands

Developer pledges summer construction start on first project.

Mar 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Two East Town Bars, Restaurant Left in Limbo

8. Two East Town Bars, Restaurant Left in Limbo

Business group drops applications for sports bar, cocktail lounge and burrito restaurant.

Mar 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

See The Three Options to Redesign Red Arrow Park

9. See The Three Options to Redesign Red Arrow Park

Key downtown park could get new features designed to increase summer and winter use.

Mar 6th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Committee Recommends Denial For Mexican Restaurant

10. Committee Recommends Denial For Mexican Restaurant

Unanimous vote against proposed restaurant on Mitchell St.

Mar 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Sen. Johnson Releases Statement on Eastern District Court Decision Not to Extend Appointment of Brad Schimel as U.S. Attorney

1. Sen. Johnson Releases Statement on Eastern District Court Decision Not to Extend Appointment of Brad Schimel as U.S. Attorney

 

Mar 11th, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson

Gov. Evers Appoints Alexis Nash as Price County District Attorney

2. Gov. Evers Appoints Alexis Nash as Price County District Attorney

 

Mar 12th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers

Brewers Highlight Local Artists With Wisconsin Artist Series

3. Brewers Highlight Local Artists With Wisconsin Artist Series

Statewide Creativity on Display with Designs from ACM Designs, All Goods MKE, Ka Lee and Ric Stultz

Mar 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Womens Empowerment Night, Presented by BMO, Tonight, March 8, Vs. Orlando Magic

4. Milwaukee Bucks to Celebrate Womens Empowerment Night, Presented by BMO, Tonight, March 8, Vs. Orlando Magic

 

Mar 8th, 2026 by Milwaukee Bucks

2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

5. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded

Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle

Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden

Milwaukee Police and FBI Drug Bust Turns Chaotic: Suspect in Critical Condition, Officers Exposed to Unknown Substance

6. Milwaukee Police and FBI Drug Bust Turns Chaotic: Suspect in Critical Condition, Officers Exposed to Unknown Substance

 

Mar 11th, 2026 by Milwaukee Police Department

Work to Resume on WIS 59/US 18 Pavement Replacement Project in Waukesha County

7. Work to Resume on WIS 59/US 18 Pavement Replacement Project in Waukesha County

 

Mar 10th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director

8. Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director

Longtime Executive Director Mary McCormick to Retire After Distinguished Tenure

Mar 6th, 2026 by Rotary Club of Milwaukee

Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae

9. Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae

 

Mar 12th, 2026 by Alverno College

Former Village of Neosho and Village of Chenequa Clerk/Treasurer Charged With Theft and Misconduct in Public Office

10. Former Village of Neosho and Village of Chenequa Clerk/Treasurer Charged With Theft and Misconduct in Public Office

 

Mar 13th, 2026 by Wisconsin Department of Justice

Categories: Most Popular

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