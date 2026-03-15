The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Biggby Coffee Abruptly Closes at Red Arrow Park
Cafe made it little more than a year in downtown park.
Mar 9th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: The Surprising Campaign of Rep. Francesca Hong
Her dark horse campaign is biggest surprise in Democratic primary for governor.
Mar 9th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
3. Large Corporation Buys Just Art’s Saloon
A former dive bar for 45 years could be absorbed into corporate campus.
Mar 10th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Trump Obsessed With Milwaukee Shoes
President loves Florsheim shoes. But company certainly doesn’t love him.
Mar 10th, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
5. Wisconsin Pension Fund Owns More Than $100 Million in Bitcoin Assets
State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased more than $160 million in new ETFs.
May 17th, 2024 by Rich Kremer
6. Licenses Committee Opposes Proposed Nightclub
Mojito’s Night Club would bring full bar and entertainment to National Avenue.
Mar 10th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. Proposed Deer District, Third Ward Hotels Change Brands
Developer pledges summer construction start on first project.
Mar 13th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Two East Town Bars, Restaurant Left in Limbo
Business group drops applications for sports bar, cocktail lounge and burrito restaurant.
Mar 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
9. See The Three Options to Redesign Red Arrow Park
Key downtown park could get new features designed to increase summer and winter use.
Mar 6th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Committee Recommends Denial For Mexican Restaurant
Unanimous vote against proposed restaurant on Mitchell St.
Mar 11th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Appoints Alexis Nash as Price County District Attorney
Mar 12th, 2026 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. Brewers Highlight Local Artists With Wisconsin Artist Series
Statewide Creativity on Display with Designs from ACM Designs, All Goods MKE, Ka Lee and Ric Stultz
Mar 9th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. 2022 Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships For Individual Artists Awarded
Five Artists Share $140,000 in Nineteenth Cycle
Jan 14th, 2022 by Lynden Sculpture Garden
8. Rotary Club of Milwaukee Appoints Melissa Marschka as Executive Director
Longtime Executive Director Mary McCormick to Retire After Distinguished Tenure
Mar 6th, 2026 by Rotary Club of Milwaukee
9. Alverno College to Honor Three Outstanding Alumnae
Mar 12th, 2026 by Alverno College
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 8th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 1st, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 22nd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee