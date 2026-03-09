Biggby Coffee Abruptly Closes at Red Arrow Park

Cafe made it little more than a year in downtown park.

A marquee downtown park has again seen its cafe go dark.

Biggby Coffee at Red Arrow Park is closed.

The cafe at 920 N. Water St. had only been open since November 2024. It replaced a Starbucks that operated for 20 years.

Franchisee Cream City Ventures announced the closure in a Facebook post late Sunday:

“With heavy hearts, we share that the Biggby Red Arrow Park has officially closed its doors. This shop was truly a part of the downtown community. Without a drive-thru, it became a place where people slowed down, gathered, studied, worked, met friends and shared conversations over coffee,” said the post. “To everyone who stopped in, whether it was part of your morning routine, a place to meet friends or a quiet spot to sit for a while, thank you. Your support and the connections built within these walls meant more to us than we could ever fully express. To our incredible staff, thank you for the warmth and hospitality you showed every guest who walked through the door. You helped make this shop feel like a true neighborhood coffee spot. We will miss the conversations, the familiar faces and being part of the rhythm of downtown life. Thank you for allowing us to serve this community and for the memories we will carry with us.”

The franchisee’s Franklin location was also closed with a nearly identical message.

West Allis-based Cream City Ventures is led by Curtis Grace and Keith Washington. The company continues to operate cafes in Pewaukee and St. Charles, Illinois. As of 2025, a Cudahy location was planned.

Biggby, a Michigan-based chain with more than 300 locations, has additional Wisconsin locations, including a Wauwatosa cafe, with other franchisees.

On Feb. 4, Waukesha State Bank filed a civil lawsuit seeking a money judgment against Cream City Ventures.

The partners’ Red Arrow Park rent, according to a 2023 draft lease, was $2,250 per month with an initial term of five years. The park and its 969-square-foot cafe building are part of the Milwaukee County Parks system.

The closure comes as the park’s best-known amenity, an ice skating rink, wraps up its season.

Three design concepts were released last week to improve the park. None of the plans include modifying the cafe building and there is not yet a publicly identified funding source for construction.

Biggby did not respond to a request for comment.

