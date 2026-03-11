Committee Recommends Denial For Mexican Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Plans for La Parrilla Restaurant Bar are on hold after the Milwaukee Licenses Committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend denying a license for the business.

Proposed in late 2025, the project would have revived a long-vacant building at 1724 W. Mitchell St. Owners Maricela Antunez Jimenez and Jorge Vasquez Ruiz planned a full renovation ahead of a target opening for the south side bar and restaurant at the end of 2026.

Antunez Jimenez, speaking through an interpreter, told committee members La Parrilla would be different from a traditional restaurant, serving mostly snacks and appetizers, along with staples like tortas and tamales. The bar program would have featured micheladas, margaritas and other popular cocktails based on customer requests, she said.

But the lengthy committee hearing revealed several issues with the proposed business, as well as objections from neighbors and area Alderman José G. Pérez.

“I’m not in support,” Pérez said, noting concerns over La Parrilla’s proximity to a day care, which violates the state’s 300-foot rule. He also cited neighborhood reports of unsanctioned events at the Mitchell Street building, including a New Year’s Eve party advertised through flyers.

The business is accused of hosting quinceañeras “nearly every weekend,” according to an email complaint alleging that neighbors have observed intoxicated patrons leaving the premises.

Community organizer Travis Hope echoed those claims, noting nighttime activity at the site and neighborhood unease over additional alcohol establishments. “Muskego Way has been trying to move in a positive direction,” he said.

Antunez Jimenez said the New Year’s Eve party was a private event for friends and family and denied the other accusations. She asked committee members to give the new business a chance, saying she hoped to beautify the property and improve the neighborhood.

“I think it’s evident from the file and the flyers that there’s been a violation of having events there without occupancy or the proper permit,” Pérez said. “I don’t like blight, but it has to be a good business with a good fit.” The alderman added that his hesitation was clear from the beginning. “I told her that she’d probably receive [neighborhood] opposition, but she has a right to apply and that’s why she’s here today.”

Antunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz own the Mitchell Street building. They also operate a food truck, Taqueria Parrilla Mixe, and a same-titled brick-and-mortar restaurant at 4952 W. Forest Home Ave.

Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa questioned why, despite her experience, Antunez Jimenez was facing such allegations.

“You should know better, señora, because you already are a successful businesswoman,” Zamarripa said before moving to deny the license application.

“I’ve been listening intently to all of the testimony and truly was trying to be empathetic to the applicant, but there have been many concerning statements coming directly from the applicant. For all of these reasons, and all of the sentiment that was laid out today, I, at this time, would move for denial.”

There were no objections. The committee’s recommendation will be taken into consideration by the full Milwaukee Common Council at its March 24 hearing, where members will take a final vote on the proposal.

If denied, Antunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz can reapply at the same location in one year. Pérez said the partners are welcome to do so, but recommended close communication with neighbors before making concrete plans.

