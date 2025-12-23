Food Truck Owners Plan Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A pair of seasoned restaurateurs are planning their next venture on Milwaukee’s South Side, opening a new bar and restaurant at 1724 W. Mitchell St.

La Parrilla Restaurant Bar would be the second brick-and-mortar location for owners Maricela Atunez Jimenez and Jorge Vasquez Ruiz, offering Mexican cuisine and a full bar program, plus live music and dancing on weekends.

According to a license application, the business aims to open as soon as possible, pending city approval.

Atunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz also operate a food truck, Taqueria Parrilla Mixe, as well as a restaurant at 4952 W. Forest Home Ave., formerly The Brass Key, which they took over in January.

Like the existing restaurant, La Parrilla would serve a variety of antojitos—or “little cravings”—such as tacos, quesadillas, huaraches and tostadas. House specialties like mole Oaxaqueño, pork ribs in green sauce and steak ranchero, along with a wide selection of seafood dishes such as shrimp fajitas and fried mojarra fish, round out the menu.

The application does not include a proposed bar menu.

In addition to food and beverage licenses, La Parrilla has requested permission to host bands, instrumental musicians, DJs and dancing.

A floor plan attached to the application shows ample table and bar seating throughout the main dining room, a jukebox and a six-foot-by-eight-foot stage for musical performances.

Atunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz own the two-story building, which was constructed in 1928, according to city records. The structure was last home to Milwaukee Carpet and would require remodeling to house a restaurant.

Proposed hours of operation for La Parrilla Restaurant Bar are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m. Entry would be limited to patrons 21 and older after 9 p.m.

Atunez Jimenez did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.

