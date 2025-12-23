Food Truck Owners Plan Brick-and-Mortar Restaurant
La Parrilla Restaurant Bar is planned for Mitchell Street.
A pair of seasoned restaurateurs are planning their next venture on Milwaukee’s South Side, opening a new bar and restaurant at 1724 W. Mitchell St.
La Parrilla Restaurant Bar would be the second brick-and-mortar location for owners Maricela Atunez Jimenez and Jorge Vasquez Ruiz, offering Mexican cuisine and a full bar program, plus live music and dancing on weekends.
According to a license application, the business aims to open as soon as possible, pending city approval.
Atunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz also operate a food truck, Taqueria Parrilla Mixe, as well as a restaurant at 4952 W. Forest Home Ave., formerly The Brass Key, which they took over in January.
Like the existing restaurant, La Parrilla would serve a variety of antojitos—or “little cravings”—such as tacos, quesadillas, huaraches and tostadas. House specialties like mole Oaxaqueño, pork ribs in green sauce and steak ranchero, along with a wide selection of seafood dishes such as shrimp fajitas and fried mojarra fish, round out the menu.
The application does not include a proposed bar menu.
In addition to food and beverage licenses, La Parrilla has requested permission to host bands, instrumental musicians, DJs and dancing.
A floor plan attached to the application shows ample table and bar seating throughout the main dining room, a jukebox and a six-foot-by-eight-foot stage for musical performances.
Atunez Jimenez and Vasquez Ruiz own the two-story building, which was constructed in 1928, according to city records. The structure was last home to Milwaukee Carpet and would require remodeling to house a restaurant.
Proposed hours of operation for La Parrilla Restaurant Bar are Sunday through Thursday from noon to 2 a.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 2:30 a.m. Entry would be limited to patrons 21 and older after 9 p.m.
Atunez Jimenez did not respond to requests for comment by the time of publication.
Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.