Licenses Committee Opposes Proposed Nightclub

A proposed south side nightclub is unlikely to proceed after the local alderperson said she could not support the business.

Industry veteran Platon Peña Delgado submitted a license application for Mojito’s Night Club in late 2025, outlining plans to bring a full bar program and public entertainment to a vacant building at 2110 W. National Ave.

On Tuesday, he appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee and said the club would also provide opportunities for employees of his former business, Restaurant Jerez, who are struggling to find jobs.

But the location and plan of operation raised concerns for area Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa, who objected to the nightclub, citing neighborhood issues like drug use and sex work that she said could be exacerbated by alcohol and late-night hours.

“I appreciate your tenacity, Mr. Peña Delgado, but as I have shared with you before, there is an oversaturation of alcohol licenses on National Avenue,” Zamarripa said. “I cannot support a nightclub … it’s just not something that I believe is appropriate for the neighborhood.”

In response, Peña Delgado said he’s working to restore and beautify the building by removing plywood, installing new windows and improving outdoor lighting. He would also hire eight licensed and bonded security guards to protect the business.

“That’s my goal, to keep it safe,” Peña Delgado told committee members. As for the neighborhood issues, “I don’t know what that has to do with me,” he said.

Beyond public safety concerns, Zamarripa said parking in the densely populated Clarke Square neighborhood could pose challenges for the business and its neighbors.

Alderman DiAndre Jackson moved to recommend denial. There were no objections. The matter now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council for a final vote.

The proposed business would have opened next door to El Jalapeño, which is set to reopen March 15 after serving a 90-day suspension due to a lengthy police report and operation outside of approved hours. Additional neighbors include D’Sign Pizza, Mr. Churro, Tacos la Flamita and Chicago-Style. A new snack shop, Sabor Sin Fronteras, is also proposed to open nearby.

