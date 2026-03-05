Snack Shop Planned For Clarke Square

Sabor Sin Fronteras would bring sweets, sandwiches, coffee and more to National Avenue.

At Sabor Sin Fronteras, flavor knows no borders.

The snack shop and soda fountain, proposed to open as soon as this spring at 2134 W. National Ave. , would showcase menu items from a handful of global cuisines — Peruvian, French, Italian, American and more.

Rosa Montoya Sánchez recently filed a license application for the business, which would replace an existing dessert shop, La Gran Colombia, in the southside building.

The previous tenant closed in December, according to Sánchez.

Sabor Sin Fronteras, Spanish for flavor without borders, is set to fill 1,125 square feet in a building also home to D’Sign Pizza. The stall has been home to two separate ice cream parlors in recent years.

A proposed menu includes savory items such as sandwiches, salads, ceviche and empanadas, alongside crepes, candy, ice cream, snow cones and kettle corn. Drink options could include milkshakes, coffee, cappuccinos, tea, fruit juice, smoothies and soda.

The business has not applied for a liquor license and has no plans to offer delivery or catering services, according to the license application. A floor plan shows space for limited on-site seating.

Commercial real estate investor David Samuel owns the property, located in the Clarke Square neighborhood. Nearby businesses include Mr. Churro Bakery, Chicago-Style and El Jalapeño, which is nearing the end of a 90-day suspension issued by the Common Council in December.

The future snack shop is also a short walk from Mitchell Park Domes.

Pending city approval, Sabor Sin Fronteras aims to open “as soon as possible,” according to the application. Proposed hours of operation for Sabor Sin Fronteras are 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Sánchez did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

