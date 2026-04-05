The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

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Most popular articles in the past week.

4. ICE Arrests Milwaukee Islamic Society Leader Attorneys allege Salah Sarsour targeted over pro-Palestinian speech, DHS cites teenage arrest. Community rallies in his support. Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.