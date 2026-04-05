Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 5th, 2026 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

MKE County: Head of County Mental Health Agency Abruptly Resigns

1. MKE County: Head of County Mental Health Agency Abruptly Resigns

County officials asked Mike Lappen to resign.

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Cosmos Café Is a Hidden Gem

2. Dining: Cosmos Café Is a Hidden Gem

Greek cafe in Tosa serves tasty, made-to-order food.

Mar 28th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Now Serving: Lunch Service Returns to Downtown Restaurant

3. Now Serving: Lunch Service Returns to Downtown Restaurant

Plus: Eastside brunch, ballpark eats and the return of Nite Owl drive-in.

Mar 29th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

ICE Arrests Milwaukee Islamic Society Leader

4. ICE Arrests Milwaukee Islamic Society Leader

Attorneys allege Salah Sarsour targeted over pro-Palestinian speech, DHS cites teenage arrest. Community rallies in his support.

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

794 Teardown Advocates To Host Walking Tour

5. 794 Teardown Advocates To Host Walking Tour

Showing how downtown portion of freeway could become housing, parks and more.

Mar 30th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March

6. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March

4 new arrivals include two Mexican restaurants, counter-service cafe and comedy club.

Apr 1st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich

‘Teen Takeovers’ at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park Worry Officials

7. ‘Teen Takeovers’ at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park Worry Officials

Teen brawls and violence. ‘We cannot normalize this.’

Apr 1st, 2026 by Chesnie Wardell

Thousands Join Third Round of ‘No Kings’ Protests in Wisconsin

8. Thousands Join Third Round of ‘No Kings’ Protests in Wisconsin

More than 100 demonstrations planned across the state.

Mar 28th, 2026 by Sarah Lehr, Evan Casey, and Danielle Kaeding

Murphy’s Law: The Amazingly High Cost of Housing

9. Murphy’s Law: The Amazingly High Cost of Housing

Why the American Dream is becoming impossible in Wisconsin.

Apr 1st, 2026 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: County Preparing Final Phase of Costly Lakefront Parking Lot

10. MKE County: County Preparing Final Phase of Costly Lakefront Parking Lot

Project scheduled for 2027 completion.

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on President Trumps National Address on Operation Epic Fury

1. Rep. Fitzgerald Statement on President Trumps National Address on Operation Epic Fury

 

Apr 2nd, 2026 by U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald

Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

2. Attorney Susan Roth Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 7

 

Oct 24th, 2025 by Susan Roth

Judge Maria Lazar Dominates Supreme Court Debate with Judicial Integrity; Chris Taylor Retreats from Legislative Record

3. Judge Maria Lazar Dominates Supreme Court Debate with Judicial Integrity; Chris Taylor Retreats from Legislative Record

 

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Maria Lazar

Wisconsin Servicemembers Report Not Receiving Adequate Care After Being Injured in Iran War

4. Wisconsin Servicemembers Report Not Receiving Adequate Care After Being Injured in Iran War

Senator Baldwin demands action from Trump Administration, care for impacted servicemembers

Mar 31st, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule

5. Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule

Brewers.TV to Broadcast 150 Games; 12 National Broadcasts Scheduled

Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

Gateway Capital Announces First Close of Fund II

6. Gateway Capital Announces First Close of Fund II

Milwaukee-based firm deepens commitment to overlooked Midwest markets with second fund

Mar 30th, 2026 by Gateway Capital Partners

Brewers-Royals Game Tomorrow to Air Exclusively on Apple TV

7. Brewers-Royals Game Tomorrow to Air Exclusively on Apple TV

 

Apr 2nd, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers

Vincent Campaign: “Perennial” Candidate Ryan Antczak, Convicted of Election Fraud, Reported to Law Enforcement Again

8. Vincent Campaign: “Perennial” Candidate Ryan Antczak, Convicted of Election Fraud, Reported to Law Enforcement Again

 

Apr 3rd, 2026 by Kathleen Vincent

Tom Tiffany Holds Press Conference on Ending Vehicle Emissions Testing in Wisconsin

9. Tom Tiffany Holds Press Conference on Ending Vehicle Emissions Testing in Wisconsin

 

Mar 30th, 2026 by Tom Tiffany

Statement on the ICE detention of Salah Sarsour

10. Statement on the ICE detention of Salah Sarsour

From Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Alex Brower

Apr 2nd, 2026 by JoCasta Zamarripa

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us