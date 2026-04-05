The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. MKE County: Head of County Mental Health Agency Abruptly Resigns
County officials asked Mike Lappen to resign.
Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
2. Dining: Cosmos Café Is a Hidden Gem
Greek cafe in Tosa serves tasty, made-to-order food.
Mar 28th, 2026 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
3. Now Serving: Lunch Service Returns to Downtown Restaurant
Plus: Eastside brunch, ballpark eats and the return of Nite Owl drive-in.
Mar 29th, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
4. ICE Arrests Milwaukee Islamic Society Leader
Attorneys allege Salah Sarsour targeted over pro-Palestinian speech, DHS cites teenage arrest. Community rallies in his support.
Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
5. 794 Teardown Advocates To Host Walking Tour
Showing how downtown portion of freeway could become housing, parks and more.
Mar 30th, 2026 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March
4 new arrivals include two Mexican restaurants, counter-service cafe and comedy club.
Apr 1st, 2026 by Sophie Bolich
7. ‘Teen Takeovers’ at Bayshore Mall and Moody Park Worry Officials
Teen brawls and violence. ‘We cannot normalize this.’
Apr 1st, 2026 by Chesnie Wardell
8. Thousands Join Third Round of ‘No Kings’ Protests in Wisconsin
More than 100 demonstrations planned across the state.
Mar 28th, 2026 by Sarah Lehr, Evan Casey, and Danielle Kaeding
9. Murphy’s Law: The Amazingly High Cost of Housing
Why the American Dream is becoming impossible in Wisconsin.
Apr 1st, 2026 by Bruce Murphy
10. MKE County: County Preparing Final Phase of Costly Lakefront Parking Lot
Project scheduled for 2027 completion.
Apr 2nd, 2026 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Wisconsin Servicemembers Report Not Receiving Adequate Care After Being Injured in Iran War
Senator Baldwin demands action from Trump Administration, care for impacted servicemembers
Mar 31st, 2026 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. Brewers Announce 2026 Regular-Season Broadcast Schedule
Brewers.TV to Broadcast 150 Games; 12 National Broadcasts Scheduled
Mar 26th, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
6. Gateway Capital Announces First Close of Fund II
Milwaukee-based firm deepens commitment to overlooked Midwest markets with second fund
Mar 30th, 2026 by Gateway Capital Partners
7. Brewers-Royals Game Tomorrow to Air Exclusively on Apple TV
Apr 2nd, 2026 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. Statement on the ICE detention of Salah Sarsour
From Alderperson JoCasta Zamarripa and Alderman Alex Brower
Apr 2nd, 2026 by JoCasta Zamarripa
Most Popular
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 29th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 22nd, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee
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The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 15th, 2026 by Urban Milwaukee