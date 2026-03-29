Plus: Eastside brunch, ballpark eats and the return of Nite Owl drive-in.

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Vagabond will reinstate lunch service next month, bringing expanded hours and new dining options to the downtown restaurant, 1122 N. Edison St.

The midday menu, set to debut April 14, features tacos such as Argentinian steak, spicy pork verde, crispy shrimp and the Sconnie Rojo, topped with Panko-crusted cod, serrano vinaigrette slaw, pico de gallo, Sriracha aioli and scallions.

A lunch special offers two mix-and-match tacos for $10, with the option to add rice and beans for $1 extra.

Diners can also enjoy small plates like queso fundido and walking tacos, or choose from entrees including taco salad, burritos and a birria bowl with fajita potatoes, chipotle aioli, queso fresco, pickled red onion, avocado, radish and cilantro.

Lunch will be served daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with quick service aimed at office workers, owner Matt Schmidt said. Guests can choose traditional sit-down or express service via QR code or at the bar.

Starting April 14, Vagabond will open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. The restaurant currently opens at 4 p.m.

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Green Baked Goods Closing Walker’s Point Cafe

Green Baked Goods will exit its Walker’s Point storefront next month as its three-year partnership with Arts @ Large comes to a close. The brick-and-mortar location’s final day of service is set for April 30. The family-owned business will continue in a different format, with appearances planned this summer at the Jackson Park and Greenfield farmers markets. Customers can also order products through Market Wagon, an online farmers market and delivery service, as well as directly from the business’s website. Owners Angela and Kevin Green first launched the business in their home kitchen in 2020, later expanding with appearances at local markets and events. The Walker’s Point location opened at 1100 S. 5th St. in 2023, introducing regular hours and an everyday menu of baked goods, bagels, soup, paninis and mini quiches. The cafe also serves coffee and espresso, smoothies, teas, juices and other non-alcoholic beverages.

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Third Ward Cafe Damaged in Overnight Crash

Grace Coffee Company‘s Third Ward cafe is closed until further notice after a pickup truck crashed through its west wall early Friday, causing “extensive damage.” Ownership announced the incident in a social media post, sharing photos of splintered wood, broken glass and dirt strewn across the cafe space at 102 N. Water St. No injuries were reported in the overnight crash. “We’re incredibly grateful no one was hurt, and we’ll keep you updated as we begin repairs,” the post says, noting plans to reopen. Co-owner Nicki Bloomer told Urban Milwaukee the cafe team is now working to assess damage and contact insurance companies. “It’s still pretty fresh, so we don’t know a whole lot yet,” she said, noting plans to share progress with customers via social media.

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Cold Spoons Gelato Shutters Westside Storefront

After more than 17 years serving scoops in Washington Heights, Cold Spoons Gelato closed its storefront this week. The dessert shop, 5924 W. Vliet St., held its final service on Wednesday, March 25. “With the beautiful weather, the promise of spring, and an overwhelming outpouring of love from this incredible community, we sold out of nearly everything—one last, perfect rush that felt like a true celebration of everything this place has meant,” owner Sandy Murphy shared in an online post. While the closing date came as a surprise, Murphy had been preparing for the shift, announcing in late February her plans to “step back from the retail side of the business” as she moved into retirement from the restaurant industry. Now without a physical storefront, Cold Spoons Gelato will continue production through Ultimate Confections, which will sell gelato by the scoop and pint at its Wauwatosa location, 800 N. 68th St.

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East Side Restaurant Adding Brunch

While internet forums debate the merits of cold pizza for breakfast, one East Side restaurant is putting its answer on the plate. Lisa’s Pizza will begin brunch service next week, featuring a breakfast-inspired pie. The new menu will be available starting Monday, March 30, at Lisa’s, 2961 N. Oakland Ave., with daily service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for brunch. Along with the 14-inch breakfast pizza, served hot and topped with house sausage gravy, fresh mozzarella, eggs and your choice of bacon or Canadian bacon, brunch offerings include an egg and cheese croissant, housemade biscuits and gravy and calzones. Diners can also choose from a la carte sides such as housemade sausage patties, fries and fruit. Co-owner Hannah O’Hara, who runs the restaurant with Dean Rein, said she built the lineup around her own go-to meals.

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Scenes From Nite Owl’s Opening Day

Brewers opening day, the return of patio dining and a flood of construction work are all sure signs of spring in Milwaukee. On Tuesday, more than a dozen customers lined up early at Nite Owl to celebrate another: the diner’s 2026 season. The parking lot at 830 E. Layton Ave. was already full when third-generation owner Chris Roepke arrived to open the doors. “Thank you for coming another year,” he called over his shoulder as he headed to the kitchen. “I’ll be right in to take your order.” Opened in 1948 and largely unchanged since then, Nite Owl serves a straightforward menu of hamburgers and cheeseburgers — opt for bacon and cheese or Swiss and mushroom if you’re feeling fancy — plus hot dogs, chicken sandwiches and fish sandwiches. Burgers are thick, not smashed, and made fresh daily. That makes them both delicious and prone to selling out. Aim to arrive early or call ahead for guaranteed service.

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New Grocery Store Opening in Former Sentry

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Pakeng Palace Closed, New Business Planned

Pakeng Palace closed earlier this month after more than a decade in business at 3730 W. National Ave. Opened in 2015, the location operated first as a banquet hall and later expanded with bar and restaurant service. The revamp, completed in 2023, also included an interior remodel and a name change to PK Palace. Owners Rick Vang and Mai Vang announced the closure in a March 18 post, also advising followers of plans for a new business. “We are opening an authentic Asian Fusion in place of PK Palace,” they wrote. “Please come support them soon.” Ying Vang leads the latest evolution, Elephant TKB, which is slated to open this spring with a menu of Hmong, Thai, Lao and Vietnamese food, according to a license application.

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Mexican Restaurant Opens in Silver City

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Brady Street Cafe For Sale

After just over three years in its sunny, plant-filled space, Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe is leaving Brady Street. Owner Marcia Joy announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, citing plans to relocate. The cafe is now seeking a new tenant to fill its space at 1208 E. Brady St. “As we begin planning a future relocation, we are exploring the possibility of passing this beautiful cafe to a new owner.” Joy wrote. “This is a fully equipped, turn-key coffee shop with a warm atmosphere and everything ready to operate.” A closing date for the current business has not yet been announced.

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Alex Feeling Has Cooked Across The World

Editor: This is the eighth installment of a series in which Urban Milwaukee explores five ingredients and how to use them with Milwaukee chefs, growers and caterers. Arts, both culinary and otherwise, were an early interest for Alex Feeling, who was born and raised in Jamaica before following his career to kitchens in North Carolina, Guyana and across international waters as chef of a cruise ship. Now a leader at Mobay Cafe, Feeling emphasizes authenticity — his ingredients, technique and overall approach are rooted nearly 2,000 miles south in his grandmother’s outdoor kitchen. “She had a stove inside, electric and everything, but she still wanted to cook on the wood fire with heavy, cast-iron pots,” Feeling said. “I think I fell in love with cooking because of her. That’s where it started.”

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See The Milwaukee Brewers New Concessions for 2026

Pocket pancakes had their moment in 2025, but a slate of new ballpark eats is taking over American Family Field this season. Under an open roof and sunny skies, representatives from the Milwaukee Brewers and Delaware North unveiled a selection of fair-inspired snacks, barbecue and sweets to keep fans fed throughout more than 80 scheduled home games. Tom Hecht, vice president of consumer experience for the Brewers, said menu development has been underway since last year, with staff tracking fan behavior and trends to guide new additions. “Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy are right now putting together the roster — and that’s what we’re doing, too,” Hecht said. “We look to see what fans are gravitating to and what needs to change. We spent a lot of the offseason tasting new items.”

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Proposed Bar and Restaurant Progressing at The Couture

Is The Vig still set to debut at The Couture this year? Bet on it. The Chicago-based bar and restaurant, named vigorish (transaction) fee charged by a sportsbook, recently submitted license applications for its upcoming Milwaukee location at 909 E. Michigan St. Housed on the second floor of the luxury apartment tower, The Vig aims to open in June with a globally inspired menu and craft cocktails. Plans also call for live entertainment, including musicians and DJs, while large-screen TVs throughout the space will be tuned to sports games. Legacy Hospitality leads the business, which has operated its flagship in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood since 2015. A second location later launched in West Loop. Ryan Marks is co-owner of the local expansion, with attorney Ronald Stadler serving as the registered agent.

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