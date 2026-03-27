Green Baked Goods Closing Walker’s Point Cafe

The business will continue online and at special events.

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Green Baked Goods will exit its Walker’s Point storefront next month as its three-year partnership with Arts @ Large comes to a close.

The brick-and-mortar location’s final day of service is set for April 30. The family-owned business will continue in a different format, with appearances planned this summer at the Jackson Park and Greenfield farmers markets. Customers can also order products through Market Wagon, an online farmers market and delivery service, as well as directly from the business’s website.

Owners Angela and Kevin Green first launched the business in their home kitchen in 2020, later expanding with appearances at local markets and events.

The Walker’s Point location opened at 1100 S. 5th St. in 2023, introducing regular hours and an everyday menu of baked goods, bagels, soup, paninis and mini quiches. The cafe also serves coffee and espresso, smoothies, teas, juices and other non-alcoholic beverages.

In an email to Urban Milwaukee, Angela highlighted a range of community and sustainability-focused efforts that complemented the brick-and-mortar’s three-year tenure. The cafe mentored four youth interns during that time, providing hands-on entrepreneurial experience in areas including customer service, baking, cooking and soft job skills, Angela said.

Green in more than just name, the business also partnered with Plastic Free Milwaukee to reduce single-use plastics, opting instead for paper bags and boxes, reusable catering supplies and paper straws. The Greens said their environmental focus will continue as the business enters its next chapter.

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Green Baked Goods has also hosted free family cooking classes funded through the nonprofit Joy Engine. The first series, held earlier this year, covered basic knife skills, meal planning, food safety and social and emotional learning. Another session is scheduled for November at the Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street branch.

The Greens said they don’t know of future plans for the cafe space. An Arts @ Large affiliate owns the building.

For updates and information on upcoming events, follow @greenbakedgoods414 on social media. The Walker’s Point cafe will remain open through the end of April, operating Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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