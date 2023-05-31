Green Baked Goods Opens in Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Green Baked Goods, a bakery and cafe, recently made its brick-and-mortar debut in Walker’s Point, adding to a surge of new eateries that have joined the neighborhood in recent months.

The business, which had its grand opening Tuesday after a brief soft-launch, operates in partnership with the co-located Arts @ Large, allowing visitors to grab a bite before or after perusing the gallery space.

Green Baked Goods has been on the rise since 2020, when owners Angela and Kevin Green started the business in their home kitchen. The married couple are both industry veterans — he previously worked as a chef and she was a host and server.

“We always wanted to open our own business,” said Angela Green, adding that the couple sold their first batches of baked goods at local farmers markets, as well as in Madison and at special events like the Milwaukee Night Market.

In addition to her industry experience, Angela Green previously worked for COA Youth & Family Center, where she oversaw the nonprofit’s youth employment program. As a new business owner, she said she hopes to incorporate her past experience by hiring, training and mentoring young people.

In a full circle moment, one of the newly-hired employees at Green Baked Goods participated in the youth employment program under Angela Green when he was just 14 years old. He’s now 27.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Visitors to Green Baked Goods will find a daily assortment of scones, muffins, cookies and mini loaves in the bakery case, and starting at 10 a.m. each day yogurt parfaits and cold sandwiches, wraps and paninis.

The cafe also offers hot and iced coffee, sodas and lemonade, and will eventually feature espresso drinks — as soon as the Greens complete their barista training. The expanded coffee menu will likely be available starting in July.

In addition to its indoor cafe space, 1100 S. 5th St., Green Baked Goods recently received a grant for an interim plaza, which would activate the sidewalk and street in front of the business. The expansive outdoor area will be open to the public and will likely be the site of special events throughout the summer, according to Angela Green.

“We’re looking to do some community events with free, live music and family-friendly art activities,” she added.

Green Baked Goods was selected from a pool of 15 applicants to fill the cafe space at Arts @ Large. The partnership is expected to extend for three years.

Meanwhile, the Greens plan to continue working towards their long-term goals for the business, which include launching catering services and wholesaling bakery at area grocery stores. Green Baked Goods will also continue to vend at Milwaukee area farmers markets.

Green Baked Goods is open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cafe will remain open beyond its regular hours during gallery events at Arts @ Large.

Updates and upcoming events can be found on the Green Baked Goods Facebook page.

Photos