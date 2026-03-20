See The Milwaukee Brewers New Concessions for 2026

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Pocket pancakes had their moment in 2025, but a slate of new ballpark eats is taking over American Family Field this season.

Under an open roof and sunny skies, representatives from the Milwaukee Brewers and Delaware North unveiled a selection of fair-inspired snacks, barbecue and sweets to keep fans fed throughout more than 80 scheduled home games.

Tom Hecht, vice president of consumer experience for the Brewers, said menu development has been underway since last year, with staff tracking fan behavior and trends to guide new additions.

“Matt Arnold and Pat Murphy are right now putting together the roster — and that’s what we’re doing, too,” Hecht said. “We look to see what fans are gravitating to and what needs to change. We spent a lot of the offseason tasting new items.”

That includes a lineup of fair foods, ranging from classics such as funnel cake fries and flavored cream puffs to out-of-the-box items like deep-fried Kringle and nachos on a stick. The Ferris wheel–adorned vendor stall also serves corn dogs and a barbecue brisket waffle — macaroni and cheese pressed in a waffle iron, then topped with a pile of tender, shredded meat.

“We wanted to do something reminiscent of the great foods that you can get either at the state fair or county fairs,” Hecht said. “But we wanted to put our own twist on things.”

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Tenants from 3rd Street Market Hall — Bebe Zito, Can-D Shop and Drip Chocolate — are set to join the company’s Annex, while The Alley, a food truck park on the left-field Loge Level, will welcome K&L’s BBQ as a new vendor.

Hecht said the food truck hubs, introduced in 2024 and 2025, respectively, have been “a huge success,” even sparking spin-offs in other stadiums across the country. “If they can take a great idea that we have and take it to their ballpark and their fans, that’s great,” he said. “I think anything we can do to make each other better in the game is a good thing.”

Bebe Zito will bring a selection of ice cream, milkshakes, dirty sodas, burgers, sandwiches and honey butter chicken tenders to the stadium. Can-D Shop will run a self-serve candy stand and Drip Chocolate will feature its signature, chocolate-drizzled desserts, including a Dubai strawberry cup and assorted cheesecake. The menu at K&L centers on Texas-style barbecue, with brisket served in sandwiches and burgers, piled onto waffle fries or mixed into mac and cheese, plus pulled pork sandwiches and elote.

The incoming vendors will join Anytime Arepa, Kompali, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ and Creta at the Annex, along with Baron’s Gelato, Chucho’s Red Tacos, Hidden Kitchen MKE and Nadi Plates in The Alley.

While limited space will prevent future expansion in the food truck areas, Hecht said he’s always seeking opportunities for growth.

“I’m constantly walking this building to try to find any five square feet of space that we can turn into something else for our fans,” he said. “The goal here is to continue to enhance the experience, bring in new things and get fans excited for what we’re doing. We’re really excited about that.”

The Brewers will face the Chicago White Sox in their home opener on March 26 at 1:10 p.m.

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