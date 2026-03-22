Brady Street Cafe Closing

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After just over three years in its sunny, plant-filled space, Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe is leaving Brady Street.

Owner Marcia Joy announced the news in a Facebook post on Sunday, citing plans to relocate. The cafe is now seeking a new tenant to fill its space at 1208 E. Brady St.

“As we begin planning a future relocation, we are exploring the possibility of passing this beautiful cafe to a new owner.” Joy wrote. “This is a fully equipped, turn-key coffee shop with a warm atmosphere and everything ready to operate.”

A closing date for the current business has not yet been announced.

Joy told Urban Milwaukee in March that she planned to move Sweet Joy, but had not yet found a new site. She declined to share additional details about the decision.

Opened in early 2023, Sweet Joy serves a range of coffee and espresso drinks, brewing traditional americanos, cortados and cappuccinos, along with seasonal specials like apple crisp and pumpkin lattes.

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Non-coffee drinks including tea, hot chocolate and smoothies were also available, with a food menu featuring Brazilian snacks such as cheese bread, coxinha, guava pastries and Joy’s signature brigadeiros.

Sweet Joy originally launched as an online business centered on the brigadeiro, a Brazilian-style truffle traditionally made of condensed milk, butter, cocoa powder and chocolate sprinkles.

Born in Brazil, Joy learned the art of chocolatiering while living in Germany. She later moved to Milwaukee, gaining pastry experience at Amaranth Bakery and Cafe and Tabal Chocolate before launching her own venture in 2016.

The confectionary continued to operate up until the pandemic, which caused Joy to put the business on hold. The Brady Street launch marked a new beginning for the business — this time, reimagined as a coffee shop.

The building was previously home to Brewed Cafe. Just east of Sweet Joy, Rochambo Coffee & Tea House continues as a fixture on the commercial strip. Additional java spots nearby include The Deep Groove, Glorioso’s Italian Market, Dry Hooch and Nomad Coffee Bar.

Sweet Joy’s current license is set to expire April 30, 2026.

Those interested in taking over the Brady Street space can inquire at 414-507-2241 or send an email to sweetjoy.marcia@gmail.com.

The property is owned by a firm registered to Julilly Kohler.

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