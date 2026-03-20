Proposed Bar and Restaurant Progressing at The Couture

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Is The Vig still set to debut at The Couture this year? Bet on it.

The Chicago-based bar and restaurant, named vigorish (transaction) fee charged by a sportsbook, recently submitted license applications for its upcoming Milwaukee location at 909 E. Michigan St.

Housed on the second floor of the luxury apartment tower, The Vig aims to open in June with a globally inspired menu and craft cocktails. Plans also call for live entertainment, including musicians and DJs, while large-screen TVs throughout the space will be tuned to sports games.

Legacy Hospitality leads the business, which has operated its flagship in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood since 2015. A second location later launched in West Loop. Ryan Marks is co-owner of the local expansion, with attorney Ronald Stadler serving as the registered agent.

In addition to staples like burgers, steaks and chicken wings — complete with hot towel service — The Vig plans to offer local favorites like cheese curds and bloody marys. A finalized menu is expected closer to the opening date.

Architecture firm Barker/Nestor is leading a buildout of the 8,500-square-foot bar and restaurant space, expected to complete in May. The finished venue will also feature a 2,000-square-foot outdoor patio and three private event spaces, totaling 10,500 square feet.

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The Couture, which opened in spring 2024, is Wisconsin’s tallest residential building. The Vig was the first retail tenant announced for the 44-story tower, which includes 322 apartments, more than 45,000 square feet of commercial space and a multi-level transit concourse serving The Hop and the East-West BRT line.

Developer Barrett Lo Visionary Development said it has letters of intent from prospective tenants for the remaining commercial spaces, including 15,000 square feet on the third floor and 11,000 square feet on the first floor.

One tenant, Scottfree Salons, is already working on its buildout and plans to open later this year. It will relocate from its current home at 726 N. Milwaukee St.

License applications for The Vig are pending before the Milwaukee Common Council. If approved, the bar and restaurant plans to open this summer with proposed hours of operation Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.

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