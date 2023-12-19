Southside Banquet Hall Adding Bar, Restaurant

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Pakeng Palace will soon reopen with a refreshed look and a new plan of operation. The southside event venue, also known as PK Palace, recently completed an extensive interior remodel. The updated space will continue to host private events while also functioning as a public-facing bar and restaurant.

It’s been a long road for the business at 3730 W. National Ave., which closed in April 2022 for the project. Construction wrapped up in November 2023, just shy of 18 months later. In the interim, the building’s interior was stripped down to the studs and redone with fresh flooring, sleek black ceiling panels and a coat of grey-blue paint in the main banquet hall. Three smaller VIP lounges, meant for more intimate gatherings such as group karaoke, have been outfitted with a cushy banquette and a large TV.

Owner Rick Vang appeared before the Milwaukee Licenses Committee on Nov. 28 to request approval for a new liquor license; the original was allowed to lapse during the business’s temporary closure. Vang also applied for a food dealers license and a public entertainment license for live music performances, DJs, dancing, jukebox and karaoke.

During the hearing, area alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa explained that community members — herself included — were initially hesitant about the business, voicing concerns about noise, litter and other potential issues. But a well-attended neighborhood meeting brought about cooperation and compromise from both parties, she said.

Kevin Solis, outreach and engagement manager for the area nonprofit, VIA CDC, said he spoke with residents who were also unsure about the liquor license. But he also expressed gratitude for Vang’s willingness to collaborate with neighbors.

“It seems like he’s very willing to engage with the community and keep conversations with us,” Solis said.

Vang agreed. “As a businessman, I would like to grow my business while continuing to work together with the neighborhood as a whole,” he said.

In his plan of operation, Vang explains that he purchased the building in 2009 and opened Pakeng Palace in 2015. In addition to the banquet hall, the building contains office space and a second-floor residential unit, Vang said. The venue can accommodate upwards of 350 people and also has its own parking lot, located on the east side of the property.

Once the space reopens, which could be any day now, according to the business’s Facebook page, it will operate as a dine-in restaurant and bar when it’s not in use for private events.

A tentative menu features a mix of American, Italian and Hmong dishes including hot dogs, fries, pizza and Asian-inspired chicken wings. Entrees such as laab (an herby meat salad); Hmong sausage with rice and chili sauce; deep fried pork ribs; and a variety of noodle dishes will also be available.

The committee eventually gave Vang the go-ahead, so long as he adheres to a midnight closing time and commits to hiring professional certified security for events.

Pakeng Palace is now hiring for a variety of positions including waitstaff and bartenders. Resumes can be submitted via fax to (414) 383-1903.