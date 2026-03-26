Cold Spoons Gelato Shutters Westside Storefront

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After more than 17 years serving scoops in Washington Heights, Cold Spoons Gelato closed its storefront this week. The dessert shop, 5924 W. Vliet St., held its final service on Wednesday, March 25.

“With the beautiful weather, the promise of spring, and an overwhelming outpouring of love from this incredible community, we sold out of nearly everything—one last, perfect rush that felt like a true celebration of everything this place has meant,” owner Sandy Murphy shared in an online post.

While the closing date came as a surprise, Murphy had been preparing for the shift, announcing in late February her plans to “step back from the retail side of the business” as she moved into retirement from the restaurant industry.

Now without a physical storefront, Cold Spoons Gelato will continue production through Ultimate Confections, which will sell gelato by the scoop and pint at its Wauwatosa location, 800 N. 68th St.

Murphy also owns Highlands Cafe at 1413 N. 60th St. in Tosa. That business is expected to close by the end of the month, according to the February announcement. “It has truly been an honor to be part of this community for all these years through both Cold Spoons and Highland’s Café,” she wrote.

The post went on to praise employees and customers of both businesses. “Thank you for showing up not just yesterday, but for all the years you’ve supported us, shared in our joy, and made this little shop part of your lives. The memories we’ve created together will stay with me forever,” Murphy wrote.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Cold Spoons opened in 2008 under Murphy and Brett Swider. It served house-made gelato in flavors such as panna cotta, caramel sea salt and tiramisu, along with fruit-based sorbetto, including mango, pink grapefruit and lemon flavors.

Highlands Cafe remains open — at least for several more days — offering breakfast and lunch with an emphasis on farm-to-table fare, plus coffee and espresso drinks.

The restaurant’s hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For updates and news, follow Highlands Cafe on Facebook.

Existing members must be signed in to see the interactive map. Sign in.