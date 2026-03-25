East Side Restaurant Adding Brunch

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While internet forums debate the merits of cold pizza for breakfast, one East Side restaurant is putting its answer on the plate. Lisa’s Pizza will begin brunch service next week, featuring a breakfast-inspired pie.

The new menu will be available starting Monday, March 30, at Lisa’s, 2961 N. Oakland Ave., with daily service from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for brunch.

Along with the 14-inch breakfast pizza, served hot and topped with house sausage gravy, fresh mozzarella, eggs and your choice of bacon or Canadian bacon, brunch offerings include an egg and cheese croissant, housemade biscuits and gravy and calzones. Diners can also choose from a la carte sides such as housemade sausage patties, fries and fruit.

Co-owner Hannah O’Hara, who runs the restaurant with Dean Rein, said she built the lineup around her own go-to meals.

“The menu was inspired by dishes we’ve been making for ourselves behind the scenes — simple, hearty options we felt were missing locally,” she said, noting last year’s closure of a nearby George Webb location. “The goal is to offer something approachable and satisfying while giving the community a new midday dining option.”

O’Hara and Rein have led the pizzeria since early 2024, taking over from longtime owners Gary, Teresa and Scott Bongiorno. Dedicated to preserving Lisa’s history as a neighborhood fixture, the partners have kept the restaurant largely unchanged, though they’ve expanded with key features, including a new sidewalk patio and Detroit-style pies.

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The restaurant’s daily menu also features appetizers such as cheesy garlic bread, fried calamari and eggplant fries, alongside signature and custom thin-crust pizzas, chicken wings, salads, sandwiches and pasta. Housemade desserts include crème brûlée, tiramisu, mini cannolis and doughnuts. A kids menu is available.

A new brunch option isn’t the only upcoming change for the neighborhood — Wingstop is soon to open in the former George Webb space at 2935 N. Oakland Ave.

Lisa’s Pizza is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Brunch Photos

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