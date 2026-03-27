Third Ward Cafe Damaged in Overnight Crash

A driver smashed through Grace Coffee Company Friday, forcing the cafe to close indefinitely.

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Grace Coffee Company‘s Third Ward cafe is closed until further notice after a pickup truck crashed through its west wall early Friday, causing “extensive damage.”

Ownership announced the incident in a social media post, sharing photos of splintered wood, broken glass and dirt strewn across the cafe space at 102 N. Water St.

No injuries were reported in the overnight crash. “We’re incredibly grateful no one was hurt, and we’ll keep you updated as we begin repairs,” the post says, noting plans to reopen.

Co-owner Nicki Bloomer told Urban Milwaukee the cafe team is now working to assess damage and contact insurance companies. “It’s still pretty fresh, so we don’t know a whole lot yet,” she said, noting plans to share progress with customers via social media.

As of 9 a.m. Friday, the smashed window has been boarded up. Details surrounding the crash, including how a vehicle ended up nearly perpendicular from the roadway, were not immediately available.

The Madison-based cafe launched its flagship — now closed — on State Street in 2019. Two locations are operating in Madison, along with cafes in Middleton, Sun Prairie, Cottage Grove, Waunakee, McFarland and Verona.

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Grace Coffee expanded to Milwaukee in 2023, bringing a full line of coffee and espresso drinks, housemade pastries and savory meals like eggs Benedict, quinoa bowls and sandwiches to the Historic Third Ward building.

The Starling event venue occupies an adjacent, riverfront space in the same building.

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